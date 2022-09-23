Edtech Market Revenue to Reach USD 538.5 Billion by 2030, Predicts GlobalData Plc

Edtech – Thematic Research Study by GlobalData Plc

LONDON, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research publication by GlobalData Plc titled Edtech – Thematic Research states that the Edtech industry will attain an exponential growth by 2030. The Edtech market growth is predominantly attributed to the continuous digital transformation and immense popularity of online learning in the education sector. Edtech has disrupted conventional education and teaching methods. Recent technology developments such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and 5G have also emerged as potential game-changers and growth contributors for the stakeholders in the edtech theme.

Learn more about the Edtech Market Overview: https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/edtech-theme-analysis/

Key Edtech Market Players

There has been intense competition among the already established market players wherein each competitor is leveraging its technology potential to launch the most innovative products. This helps the market players to up their game in the ever-evolving education sector. However, with rising venture capitalist funding toward emerging start-ups, there seems to be a huge threat to the existing players from new entrants entering the value chain. This has resulted in product launches and innovations from a mix of both public and private companies. Edtech companies are helping educational institutions and businesses reshape the learning process, in turn, intensifying the competition.

• Alphabet: Google’s main edtech offering is Classroom, a web-based learning platform that provides a virtual classroom for students and teachers that anyone with a Google account can use. It also works with other Edtech products. For example, in June 2021, instructional platform Nearpod said it planned to expand its integration with Google Classroom to improve workflow for educators and students. In June 2021, Google announced it was making Chromebooks safer for students.

• 2U: 2U creates and manages degree programs for universities, including providing digital infrastructure. In June 2021, 2U acquired edX, the MOOC created by Harvard University and MIT, for $800mn. The deal should enable 2U to better compete with Coursera, which has roughly twice as many learners as edX.

• Coursera: Coursera is one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 82 million registered learners as of March 2021. In June 2021, Coursera agreed to collaborate with the Indian Institute of Management to launch four business, strategy, marketing, and product management certificate programs.

• Duolingo

• China Education Group

• Gaotu Techedu

• Hope Education Group

• Instructure

• Microsoft

• New Oriental

• Pearson

• TAL Education

For more vendor offerings, Download PDF Sample here:

Edtech Value Chain Segment Highlights

• Learning materials

o Textbooks and offline course materials

o Online course materials

• Tools and enablers

o Learning management systems

o Assessment tools

o School and university administration

o Classroom engagement

o Study tools

• Learning Platforms

o Schools and Universities

 Early childhood education platforms

 Tutoring platforms and services

 Higher education platforms

o Extra-curricular online learning

 Language learning

 STEM skills and training

 General lifelong learning

o Work-related skills

 Professional & vocational certification

 Corporate training

 Career development

• Education providers

o Schools

o Higher education establishments

o Lifelong learning providers

o Professional and vocational bodies

o Corporate training departments

Get PDF Sample for a detailed segment-wise analysis

Edtech Market Trend Analysis

The main trends shaping the Edtech theme over the next 12 to 24 months are shown below. The report has been curated such that these trends are broadly categorized as:

• Technology Trends

o Coordinating AI development

o Learning from data

o Blended learning

o Software for special educational needs

o Online safety

o Cybersecurity learning

o New courses and learning experiences

o Cost-durability in edtech

o Online proctoring

• Macroeconomic Trends

o A continued equity gap

o Edtech boom and bust

o Teachers’ tech confidence

o Social risks

• Regulatory Trends

o Government oversight (China)

o Government oversight (UK)

o Government oversight (US)

o Derailed IPO plans

o Alleged copyright infringement

o Data privacy

Want to get a descriptive outlook of each Edtech market trend? Download Sample!

Edtech Market Scope

The Edtech Market – Thematic analysis covers:

• A clear and comprehensive overview of the Edtech theme and the conditions driving its growth. It also includes details of the key technologies changing the education industry and the leading vendors across all aspects of the Edtech market.

• Details of the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

• A comprehensive industry analysis, including forecasts for Edtech revenue to 2030.

• Details of M&A deals driven by the Edtech theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of Edtech.

• The detailed value chain comprises four core segments: learning materials, tools and enablers, learning platforms, and education providers. Leading vendors are identified for sub-categories across three of these segments.

Want specific Edtech theme insights to meet your business needs, Talk to Us at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3062862

About GlobalData

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our mission is to help our clientele ranging from professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. Continuously enriching 50+ terabytes of unique data and leveraging the collective expertise of over 2,000 in-house industry analysts, data scientists, and journalists, as well as a global community of industry professionals, we aim to provide decision-makers with timely, actionable insights.