Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market to Reach USD 18.32 billion in 2028

The new report covers the total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity, and demand for Infant Formula Ingredients from 2021-2028

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A wide range of infant formulae is available with different ingredients to make them as close as possible to mother's milk. The most commonly used infant formulas contain purified cow's milk whey and casein as a protein source, a blend of vegetable oils as a fat source, lactose as a carbohydrate source, a vitamin-mineral mix, and other ingredients depending on the manufacturer.The global Infant Formula Ingredients market size was USD 13650 million in 2021, which is expected to reach USD 18320 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Infant Formula Ingredients market by product type, application, key manufacturers, and key regions and countries.Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028CarbohydratesOils & FatsProteinsVitamins & MineralsPrebioticsOthersSegmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028Growing-Up Milk(Infants Over 12 Months)Standard Infant Formula(0–6-Month-Old Infant)Follow-On Formula(6–12 Month-Old Infant)Specialty FormulaThe report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, includingArla Foods AmbaVitablend Nederland B.V.Carbery Food Ingredients LimitedFonterra Co-Operative Group LimitedAarhuskarlshamn ABRoyal Frieslandcampina N.V.Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbHBASF SEKoninklijke DSM N.V.Chr. Hansen Holding A/SGlanbia PLCKerry Group PLCOrder this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/mrrpb5/global-transformer-rectifiers-market-research-report-2022 Browse our Baby Food Market Reports For Tailor-made research services, please visit https://www.marketresearchreports.com/custom-market-research About Market Research Reports, Inc. Market Research ReportsInc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets, which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.