Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market to Reach USD 18.32 billion in 2028
A wide range of infant formulae is available with different ingredients to make them as close as possible to mother's milk. The most commonly used infant formulas contain purified cow's milk whey and casein as a protein source, a blend of vegetable oils as a fat source, lactose as a carbohydrate source, a vitamin-mineral mix, and other ingredients depending on the manufacturer.
The global Infant Formula Ingredients market size was USD 13650 million in 2021, which is expected to reach USD 18320 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Infant Formula Ingredients market by product type, application, key manufacturers, and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028
Carbohydrates
Oils & Fats
Proteins
Vitamins & Minerals
Prebiotics
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028
Growing-Up Milk(Infants Over 12 Months)
Standard Infant Formula(0–6-Month-Old Infant)
Follow-On Formula(6–12 Month-Old Infant)
Specialty Formula
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, including
Arla Foods Amba
Vitablend Nederland B.V.
Carbery Food Ingredients Limited
Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited
Aarhuskarlshamn AB
Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.
Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH
BASF SE
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Glanbia PLC
Kerry Group PLC
Order this report:
