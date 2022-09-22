Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring systems for better diabetes management market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 4.31 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.6%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Companion Diagnostics Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

Companion diagnostics are techniques or tests that incorporate the knowledge required for the safe and effective use of a particular medical medicine. It enables the identification of the potential for a person to gain from or experience negative effects from a pharmaceutical drug. It helps determine how a procedure affects a patient so that medicines can be changed to enhance effectiveness and wellness. The growing focus on personalised medicine should open the door for companion diagnostics since it is a crucial component of it. Biomarkers and companion diagnostics are in high demand as a result of the increased detection and monitoring of numerous disorders. By driving up and growing R&D expenses and driving up drug approval rates, these diagnostic evaluations lengthen the product development cycle.

Utilizing the concept for collaboratively developing pharmaceutical diagnostics to assess how individuals respond to treatment options would boost market demand. In order to evaluate a drug's efficacy and any potential side effects, companion diagnostics are created alongside it. Alternative screening methods also allow for monitoring opioid reactions during the entire course of treatment. Better tests are obtained as a result of their frequent connections to the molecular, proteomic, and metabolomic characteristics of organisms. The advantages of co-development in the area of drug diagnostics that were previously discussed would increase consumer demand for companion diagnostics.

Key companies operating in the Companion Diagnostics market include:

Agilent Technologies, Foundation Medicine, Myriad Genetic Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Arup Laboratories, Abbott, MolecularMD, BioMérieux, and Illumina, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Companion Diagnostics Market based on the technology, disease indication, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Immunohistochemistry

• In Situ Hybridization

• Polymerase Chain Reaction

• Genetic Sequencing

Disease Indication Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Breast Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Skin Cancer

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

