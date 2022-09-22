Buyer Group International, Inc. Announces Upcoming Ground Penetrating Radar Testing at its Flagship Mining Project “Shambhala”

/EIN News/ -- SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is excited to announce a tentative date of September 26th to September 30th to conduct the Gepard GPR using an omnidirectional unshielded transmission system to reach maximum depths up to 40 meters or 131 ft. The Gepard GPR is a very flexible and powerful Ground Penetrating Radar for the detection of underground objects like pipelines, cavities, cables, conduits, tunnels, bunkers and foundations. To learn more about the Gepard GPR 3D unit being used visit: Gepard GPR 3D



Buyer Group International, Inc. in a recent Shambhala #71 Walkthrough Video highlighted the possibility of accessing the miles of original underground workings of the New Rambler Mine: view Shambhala #71 Walkthrough . The goal of this GPR testing is to further understand and progress that possibility. In the five days of on-site GPR testing will be conducted all around the Shambhala #71 tunnel and key points noted in history throughout the additional 1400 acres. Buyer Group is confident that with this technology it will greatly improve the likelihood of locating long lost historical mines and original workings linked to the historic New Rambler operation.

Results of the GPR testing will be released to the public once received, results of the GPR testing will also be posted via our “Technical Reports” section on our corporate website: Technical Reports . Ensure you are following all our social media outlets for pictures and videos of the upcoming testing. Buyer Group Chief Executive Officer David A. Bryant commented: “We are thrilled to get this caliber of testing and information so early in the game. This has the capability to open up tremendous opportunities for the future of Buyer Group and its valuation on the market. I know the shareholders are as excited about this as I am, let's find out together what treasures have been lost to history.”

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala project consists of 71 lode claims in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

