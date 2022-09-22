Splash Beverage Group’s Inks Distribution Agreement with Lohr Distributing for All Brands in Missouri

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced an agreement with Missouri-based Lohr Distributing to distribute all Splash Beverage Group brands throughout the state of Missouri.

Founded in 1964, Lohr Distributing is the exclusive Distributor of Anheuser-Busch products for the City of St. Louis, Missouri, the headquarters of Anheuser Busch. Offering over 200 brands of beer, 525 brands of Spirits, and 1250 brands of Wine, Lohr distributes to all licensed accounts in the state of Missouri.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman “We continue to execute with more distribution and retail chains. This agreement includes ALL of our brands, Tapout, SALT, Copa Di Vino and Pulpoloco. Also keep in mind St. Louis is the home of AB ONE and Anheuser Busch of whom we have a contractual relationship with, so this is an important city and state for Splash. Additionally, St. Louis in the top 100 largest cities in the US. We view Missouri as the epitome of a heartland US state, and we are very happy to be partnering with Lohr Distributing to put our products in front of Missouri customers.” Nistico added, “Remember, every time we sign a distribution deal or retail chain, we add revenue”

