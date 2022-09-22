Komprise Wins Globee® in the 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards®

Komprise Intelligent Data Management selected for New Product of the Year in the Cloud, SaaS and Internet category.

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, announced today that the company has been named a Gold Winner for New Product of the Year in Cloud Computing, SaaS or Internet, in the 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards®, by The Globee® Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize CEOs, C-level executives and professionals from all over the world.



Komprise Intelligent Data Management delivers advanced analytics and patented Transparent Move Technology™ to help enterprises with petabyte-scale data challenges save significantly on data storage, backup and cloud costs by right-placing data into the optimal storage class. The Komprise Global File Index and new Smart Data Workflows allows IT users to easily discover, enrich and move unstructured data in native format into cloud analytics and processing tools so departments can generate new insights and business value from data.

Komprise customers include large enterprises across life sciences, healthcare, retail, public sector, higher education and financial services such as Pfizer, Northwestern University, AT&T, Pacific Biosciences, Cadence and Carhartt. In August, Komprise was included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.

“We are proud to win the Globee and be recognized as an industry player in the cloud and SaaS category,” said Krishna Subramanian. “Unstructured data growth is reaching the tipping point in many enterprises and hybrid cloud infrastructure is complicating the process of managing it to save on storage while also supporting important digital initiatives. Our mission at Komprise is to deliver a new way—based on analytics, global search and tagging, and automated workflows--for storage IT professionals to manage data not storage technologies and thereby better support the business.”

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2022 award winners.

