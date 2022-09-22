PDS Biotech to Participate at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Oncology & HemOnc Conference

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, today announced that Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on a panel at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Oncology & HemOnc Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 28, 2022.



Cantor Fitzgerald’s Oncology & HemOnc Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Time: 1:45 PM EDT

Panel: Trends and Challenges in Immuno-Oncology

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PDS Biotech management, please contact your Cantor representative directly, or send an email to pdsb@cg.capital.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T cell-activating technology platforms. We believe our targeted Versamune® based candidates have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the ability to reduce tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV16-associated cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Our Infectimune™ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Versamune® is a registered trademark and Infectimune™ is a trademark of PDS Biotechnology.

