Dosimeter Market Analysis 2022: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the dosimeter industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Dosimeter Market Overview:

The global dosimeter market reached a value of US$ 2.62 Billion in 2021.Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.02 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. A dosimeter refers to a calibration device that is utilized to measure exposure to high-energy X-ray, gamma, and beta radiations. Some widely available dosimeters include electronic personal, thermo luminescent, film badge, and optically stimulated luminescent dosimeters. They assist in monitoring the dose of ionizing radiation and sending an auditory alert once the acceptable limits are exceeded. Dosimeters are commonly used by medical practitioners in cancer treatments to administer targeted amounts of radiation to neutralize malignant cells. They are also utilized in nuclear research facilities, power plants, and medical laboratories.

Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dosimeter-market/requestsample

Dosimeter Market Trends/Drivers:

The escalating demand for radiation monitoring devices across various sectors, including medical, oil and gas, defense, mining, etc., is among the key factors driving the dosimeter market. Besides this, the growing utilization of radioactive substances in industrial applications is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of personal dosimeters to monitor radiations from smartphones, computers, tablets, and other electronic devices is also augmenting the global market. In addition to this, numerous leading manufacturers are introducing automated readers, electronic radiation measuring instruments, and alarm badges for accurate analysis, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies to promote workforce and occupational safety is projected to bolster the dosimeter market in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

Report Scope of Dosimeter Market:

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Billion

Segment Coverage Type, Application, End Use Industry, Region

Competitive Landscape:

ATOMTEX

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

IBA Worldwide

Landauer Inc. (Fortive)

Ludlum Measurements Inc.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Polimaster Inc.

Radiation Detection Company

E. International Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tracerco (Johnson Matthey)

Unfors RaySafe AB (Fluke Biomedical LLC).

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Electronic Personal Dosimeter (EPD)

Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD)

Optically Stimulated Luminescence Dosimeter (OSL)

Film Badge Dosimeter

Others

Breakup by Application:

Active

Passive

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Mining

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4739&flag=F

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Industry Report:

Crawler Camera System Market: https://bit.ly/3nxgXDC

Infrared Detector Market: https://bit.ly/3nx9lRq

Cable Glands Market: https://bit.ly/3FMK0cN

Cable Management Market: https://bit.ly/3Bz2hdu

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) System Market: https://bit.ly/3t1V8xI

Force Sensors Market: https://bit.ly/3EFvgfG

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.