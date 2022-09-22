Global Contraceptives Market is projected to be worth USD 20.27 billion by 2030

According to SPER Market Research, the Global Contraceptives Market is estimated to reach USD 20.27 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9%.

HOLTSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the Global Contraceptives Market is growing as a result of greater use of safe and effective oral contraceptives, increased knowledge of modern contraceptives, and health risks associated with adolescent pregnancies.

Contraception utilization has increased, which has improved health outcomes such as maternal and newborn mortality and reduced the incidence of sexually transmitted diseases. Furthermore, an increase in the number of gynecologists using these contraceptives for birth control would support the industry's growth in the coming years.

Request sample pages for the Global Contraceptives Market report and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Contraceptives.aspx?sample=1&utm_source=Paid&utm_campaign=tus-01&utm_medium=EIN-Presswire&utm_term=Contraceptives-Market

Market Overview (2022-2030)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2030): 5.9%

• Forecast Market Size (2030): USD 20.27 Billion

Contraceptive devices will drive the fastest growth in the contraceptive market. Over the forecast period, contraceptive devices are expected to account for more than half of the global market for contraceptive medications. As a result of this increased danger, there is an increase in understanding of modern contraception. Governments throughout the world have continuously financed family planning and sex education campaigns to raise public awareness of the hazards of STDs, which has expedited the growth of the contraceptive medication business.

Industry Definition and Major Segments:

The SPER Market Research report seeks to give market dynamics, demand, and supply forecasts for the years up to 2030. This report contains statistics on product type segment growth estimates and forecasts.

By Age Group, The market can be divided into:

• 15-24 Years

• 25-34 Years

• 35-44 Years

• 44 Years

By Product, The market can be categorized into:

• Oral Contraceptive Pills

• Intra-Uterine Devices

• Contraceptive Sponges

• Subdermal Implants

• Vaginal Rings, Condoms

• Topical Contraceptives

• Injectables, Diaphragms

By Distribution, The market can be segmented into:

• Hospitals Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Independent Pharmacies

• Clinics

• Others

Browse the report overview on "Global Contraceptives Market" at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Contraceptives.aspx?utm_source=Paid&utm_campaign=tus-01&utm_medium=EIN-Presswire&utm_term=Contraceptives-Market

Global Contraceptives Market, By Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• South-America

This research also includes important market drivers and restraints for the forecast period. The study also covers several developments potential.

Key Market Players:

Global Contraceptives Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Agile Therapeutics, Allergan PLC., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan N.V., Mankind Pharma, Novartis AG, Piramal Healthcare, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

About SPER Market Research®:

SPER Market Research® is one of the world’s most trusted market research, market intelligence, and consulting companies offering strategic research, custom research, market intelligence solutions, quantitative data collection, qualitative fieldwork, online research panel, and consumer research. Headquartered in India, the company has offices worldwide and provides strategic & consulting services.

SPER is a fully accredited and certified company with ISO 20252:2019 (Market, Opinion, and Social Research) and ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems).

SPER Market Research is amongst the top market research company and we have served over 20 industries, with core offerings in Pharmaceutical/Healthcare, Business to Business research (B2B), Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetic, Dermatology, Dental, Herbal, Chemical, Consumer, Information Technology and other industries.

Our global research services include data collection, clinicians profiling, key opinion leader analysis, customized research, indication-wise pipeline analysis, opinion and perception insights, competitive landscape analysis, market-entry, sizing & forecasting, branding, satisfaction and loyalty research, behavior usage & attitude, industry analysis, pricing research, and usability testing.