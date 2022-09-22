Erythromelalgia Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during Forecast Period | Quince Market Insights
The global erythromelalgia treatment market reach USD 1.98 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global erythromelalgia treatment market reach USD 1.98 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights. Erythromelalgia is an uncommon disorder that primarily affects the feet and, less frequently, the hands (extremities). It is distinguished by strong, burning pain in the affected extremities, extreme redness (erythema), and increased skin temperature that can be episodic or virtually continuous. Primary erythromelalgia is a distinct condition that is not caused by another disease. The most prevalent kind is idiopathic erythromelalgia, which develops for unclear reasons. Gene mutations cause inherited erythromelalgia. Mutations that influence pain signals can be handed down through families. When there is an underlying blood, neurological, or immunologic problem, secondary erythromelalgia develops.
In a population-based study in the United States, the overall age- and gender-adjusted incidence rate per 100,000 individuals per year was 1.3. In Norway, researchers estimated an incidence of 0.25 per 100,000 people and a prevalence of 2 per 100,000 people.
Higher erythromelalgia patients, a robust product pipeline, and increased R&D activities to identify new revolutionary drugs for the treatment of erythromelalgia are projected to drive the erythromelalgia market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising demand for disease-specific novel treatments to be available to patients as soon as feasible is driving market expansion. The growth of the market is restricted in some countries by limited treatment and healthcare budgets.
Top Key Players:
•Major companies operating in the global erythromelalgia treatment market, which include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Biogen, Pfizer Inc., Akorn,Novartis AG
Impact of COVID-19 on Erythromelalgia Treatment Market
Global public health issue COVID-19 has had an impact on almost every business. The breakout of COVID-19 has resulted in a huge decrease in demand for the medical treatment market across numerous sectors, particularly the health and pharmaceutical sectors, as coronavirus crises sweep over the world and healthcare organizations devote the majority of their resources to fighting COVID-19. The main cause of the interruptions experienced by patients getting treatment for Erythromelalgia in hospitals was the risk of infection. The pandemic has highly disrupted drug supply also the potential impact on drug trafficking across the countries due to stoppage of transportation. also, it impacted on availability of drugs.
Erythromelalgia Treatment Market, By type
The type segment of the market is divided into Primary Erythromelalgia, Secondary Erythromelalgia.
The primary segment is account for the highest growth in the market. The Primary erythromelalgia can be hereditary or idiopathic. The hereditary type of erythromelalgia is produced by a gain-of-function mutation in the SCN9A, SCN10A, and SCN11A genes, which encode the alpha subunit of the voltage-gated NaV 1.7, NaV 1.8, and NaV 1.9 sodium channels, respectively. This peripheral channel is found in the sympathetic ganglion neurons' dorsal root ganglion. This mutation causes nociceptive fiber hyperexcitability, causing them to fire at subthreshold stimuli. As a result, a previously nonpainful stimulus now elicits a painful reaction.
The Secondary erythromelalgia has been linked to a variety of medical problems. Myeloproliferative disorders, such as essential thrombocytosis, polycythemia vera, and myelofibrosis, are the most common. Other underlying causes include infectious agents (HIV, influenza, syphilis, and poxvirus), autoimmune diseases (systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis), diabetes type 1 and 2, solid tumors (astrocytoma, colon, and breast cancer), medications (bromocriptine, nifedipine, verapamil, topical isopropanol, pergolide, simvastatin), Secondary erythromelalgia symptoms are frequently milder and disappear if the original condition is treated.
Erythromelalgia Treatment Market, By Treatment
The treatment segment of the market is divided into Medication, Surgery. The medication segment is accounted for the highest growth in the market. Topical medicines may be effective in alleviating symptoms. The use of lidocaine topically, such as in a lidocaine patch, and topical medications designed to inhibit the opening of sodium channels in nerves (for example, amitriptyline mixed with ketamine) have been described as effective in many patients, either alone or in combination with oral therapy. Gabapentin, pregabalin, venlafaxine, amitriptyline, iloprost, and misoprostol, as well as calcium channel blockers and beta-blockers, may be useful in treating primary and secondary erythromelalgia.
Erythromelalgia Treatment Market, By Drugs
The drugs segment of the market is divided into Lidocaine, Capsaicin, Diclofenac, Brimonidine, Misoprostol and Others.
The drug lidocaine expected to highest segment in the market. The primary erythromelalgia is notoriously difficult to cure. In primary erythromelalgia, medications that target voltage-gated sodium channels (lidocaine, mexiletine, and carbamazepine) have showed promise. Some studies have found that applying topical lidocaine patches, compounded topical amitriptyline-ketamine, and topical capsaicin three times daily can help with erythromelalgia discomfort.
Erythromelalgia Treatment Market, By Route of Administration
The route of administration segment of the market is divided into Oral, Topical. The oral segment account for the highest growth segment in the market. The most of drugs product available in tablet and capsule from and which is more effective than topical dosage form such as calcium antagonists, magnesium selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, gabapentin or carbamazepine, antihistamines, clonazepam, misoprostol, cyproheptadine, and others are examples of oral drugs. There is no single drug that works for all EM patients, so some trial and error may be required. Some people with EM require lesser dosages of these medications, and adverse effects can develop when they are begun at greater doses. A combination of drugs is sometimes more beneficial than one treatment alone. According to experts, many affected persons may benefit significantly from such procedures and diligent continuing monitoring.
Erythromelalgia Treatment Market, By End User
The end user segment of the market is divided into Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others. The hospital segment is expected to high share in the market because of diagnosis of erythromelalgia is done through certain laboratory test, regular blood cell count and other specialized test. A physician can diagnose erythromelalgia by carefully studying the findings of the above-mentioned diagnostic tests as well as the patient's clinical history and symptoms.
Erythromelalgia Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel
The distribution channel segment of the market is divided into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others. The retail pharmacy segment is accounted for highest growth in the market. the major products are generic products which is easily available in the retail pharmacy. The erythromelalgia associated with thrombocytopenia or myeloproliferative disease, aspirin is the drug of choice.
Erythromelalgia Treatment Market, By Regional Analysis
The region segment includes major regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.
North America is projected to be the leading regional market. The increasing research and development activity form major market player, high affordability, increasing in product offering and rise in demand for early treatment drugs.
The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the predicted timeframe. By increasing in adoption of new product and rise in demand for erythromelalgia treatment in emerging countries such as India and China.
Recent Developments in the Global Erythromelalgia Treatment Market
•In Mar 2018, The Biogen has announced about BIIB074 drug phase 2 clinical trial which works on paroxysmal pain in participants with Primary Inherited Erythromelalgia (EM).
•In April 2013, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Xenon) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan-drug designation to the treatment of pain associated with erythromelalgia (EM)
•An in-depth global erythromelalgia treatment market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.
•Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global erythromelalgia treatment market
•Impact of COVID-19 on the global erythromelalgia treatment market
