Intermodal Freight Transportation Market will Reach USD 109.26 Billion, at a CAGR of 14.4% in the Forecast of 2026

Market Size – USD 42.98 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – The need for secure transportation of goods.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market is forecast to reach USD 73.38 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intermodal freight transport includes the transportation of freight in an intermodal container or vehicle, using more than one mode of transportation like rail, truck, and ship, without any direct handling of the freight itself when changing modes. The non-invasive method reduces cargo handling, and so reduces damage and loss, improves security, and allows freight to be transported faster. Reduction costs over road trucking is the key convenience for inter-continental use. This can be offset by reduced timings for road transport over shorter distances.

The colossal rise in trailer and good container traffic across the nations have played a major role in the growth of the freight handling market, and this has developed over the past few years greatly owing to the increased demand from the end-users to transport their products safely. The rise in import and export of products have also influenced the market causing significant growth in regional, domestic, and international logistics. The thriving industrial sectors and the expanding supply chains are promoting the growth of the market.

Apart from the driving factors, the restraints for the market growth include the lack of knowledge among the general populace regarding the safe transport mechanisms. This is throttled further by the underdeveloped infrastructure to support the growth of the market.

The region of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards import and export of goods with major developments in free trade agreements. Developing countries are anticipating China and India as the global market leaders in freight handling. These countries consist of over 35% population across the globe, and the application of freight transportation in this region will grow at a very high rate.

Top 10 Profiled in the Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Report:

• A.P. Moller – Maersk

• ROBINSON

• Aljex Software

• GE Transportation

• Cognizant

• Deutsche Bahn

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• Kuehne + Nagel

• UPS

• Trinium Trucking Systems (IAS)

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Minerals and ores

• Food and farm products

• Equipment and instruments

• Chemicals

• Others

Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Fleet Management

• Intermodal Dispatch

• Freight Security

• Intermodal Terminals

• Trucking Software

• Warehousing

• Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Oil and Gas

• Aerospace and Defense

• Industrial and Manufacturing

• Construction

• Chemical

• Food and Beverages

• Healthcare

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Intermodal Freight Transportation industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Intermodal Freight Transportation Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Intermodal Freight Transportation Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

