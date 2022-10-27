Meet Dr. Ammar Khan, A Well-Known Ophthalmologist At Orbit Eye Centre

Personalized ocular and cosmetic care with renowned professionals at reasonable prices.
— Margo Sandy
CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbit Eye Centre in Calgary provides a wide spectrum of cosmetic and eye care options. Our mission is to provide advice and information to anyone considering the possibility of getting a younger look.

Orbit eye center has experienced specialists who can help with decision-making and carry out those operations safely and at reasonable prices. Patients can rely on the skilled team of medical professionals and technicians at the orbit eye center for anything from eyelid lifts to oculoplastics.
Oculoplastics is a procedure that deals with the face, eyelids, tear ducts, and eye sockets. These treatments can minimize lines and sagging skin and eliminate tired or angry expressions. Our operations can improve vision and whole health, and well-being. The information on other ocular and cosmetic procedures is given on the Orbit Eye Care website, designed by ACE Calgary SEO Services.

Eye surgeon and physician Dr. Ammar Khan has received specialized training in treating glaucoma. He is a native Calgarian and spent several years there while earning his bachelor's in biomedical physiology and kinesiology. After that, he decided to return home for more training, so he attended the University of Calgary for medical school and a five-year residency in ophthalmology. Dr. Khan chose to continue his education after receiving his degree by completing a one-year fellowship in glaucoma management at the University of Calgary. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Ophthalmology and holds dual board certification in Canada and the United States.

Dr. Khan has published studies on various subjects in prestigious academic journals, from glaucoma to cataract surgery. He has been invited to talk and discuss his research at national and international conferences. At the annual meeting of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society, he also presided over surgical teaching simulators. He participated extensively in the surgical training of medical students and ophthalmology residents during his residency and fellowship and through monthly didactic lectures and teaching rounds.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, the Canadian Medical Association, the Alberta Medical Association, the Canadian Ophthalmological Society, the American Board of Ophthalmology, and the Eye Physicians & Surgeons Association of Alberta are just a few of the professional organizations that Dr. Khan is a member of.

Dr. Khan is one of the five glaucoma subspecialists working in Southern Alberta. He is one of the best ophthalmologists in Calgary, now accepting referrals for glaucoma and general ophthalmology, and is eager to care for patients in Calgary, his birthplace.

About Orbite Eye Centre:
Dr. Karim Punja, an Ophthalmologist at the Calgary Orbit Eye Centre, specializes in oculoplastic surgery and cosmetic and reconstructive eyelid surgery. He has extensive experience in blepharoplasty (droopy eyelids), Botox & fillers, lacrimal & orbital surgery, and cataract surgery.

Dr. Chirag Shah is a comprehensive Ophthalmologist in Calgary and a retinal medical specialist. His practice areas focus on retinal diseases, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), retinal detachments, retinopathy of prematurity (blinding retinal disease in premature babies), diabetic retinopathy, hereditary eye diseases, and hypertensive retinopathy.

