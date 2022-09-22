Automotive Graphic Display Controller Market LCD Controller, Touchscreen Controller 2021-2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Graphic Display Controller Market by Type (LCD Controller, Touchscreen Controller, Multi Display, Smart Display, and Graphic LCD Controller), Application (On-Board Navigation Systems, In-Vehicle Entertainment, Driver-Vision-Assistance Systems, Vehicle-parking, and Head-Up Display), Product (Centre Stack Display , Instrument Cluster Display, Head-Up Display, and Rear-Seat Entertainment Display), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and Screen Size (<5”, 5”-10”, and >10”): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Graphic display controller is an electronic device generating video signal. It consists of integrated circuits that produces TV signal in a video display system. The continuous focus on enhancing passenger’s in-car experience by automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is the key factor for growth of automotive graphic display controller market. Moreover, with the growth and convergence of infotainment, telematics, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) the design of vehicle human machine interface (HMI) is taking on a new significance. The electronic display plays an important role in the information and control function. Electronic information system such as the central display presents colour map-based navigation information and in-vehicle entertainment using audio-video equipment for comfortable driving. The head up display also shows the speed, turn signal indicator, night vision images, and other information required for quick decision making. Thus, expanding sensor technology, continuous innovation in vehicle connectivity and augmented reality in automobiles will further strengthen automotive graphic display controller market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy in various countries since, the lockdown has caused travel bans and business shutdowns. Due to the lockdown all the automobile manufacturing has been halted. Thus, there has been a disruption in the demand for automotive graphic display controller. Also, due to lockdown and social distancing norms there has been unavailability of workforce for software development and manufacturing of hardware component required for automotive graphic display controller. Furthermore, automotive graphic display controller is an evolving sector, but COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market. In addition, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the electric vehicles market since the sales of electric vehicles has increased than the previous year. Thus, it is expected post the pandemic, the demand for automotive graphic display controller will increase again since the market of electric vehicle is also growing.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive graphic display controller market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the market .

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the automotive graphic display controller market growth scenario.

The report provides detailed automotive graphic display controller market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the automotive graphic display controller market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the automotive graphic display controller market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive graphic display controller market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

