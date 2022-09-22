Home Exercise Bike Market Current Scenario Trends, Comprehensive Analysis and Regional Demand and Forecast up to 2027

Home Exercise Bike Market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Home Exercise Bikes Market Type (Upright Exercise Bike, Recumbent Exercise Bike, Folding Exercise Bike, Dual-Action Stationary Bike) End User (Male, Female) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" According to the report, the global home exercise bikes industry generated $1.21 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2.33 billion in 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in awareness among people regarding physical health, growth in concern for obesity and hypertension, and trend of muscular body building drive the growth of the global home exercise bikes market. However, high-cost of the exercise bikes hinders the market growth. On the other hand, innovations in the features of home exercise bikes create new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading market players :-

Brunswick

Technogym

Precor Incorporated

ICON Health & Fitness

Bladez Fitness

Asian Sports & Enterprises

Body-Solid

Ciclotte, Johnson Health Tech

The growth of the home exercise bike market can be attributed to growing population all around the world. Increase in health awareness and rise in need for active, healthy lifestyle across the world are the key drivers of the fitness equipment market. Sedentary lifestyle and changes in eating habits have led to increased health risks. Therefore, increase in awareness toward regular physical activities to maintain healthy lifestyle has boosted the growth of the fitness equipment market, in-house equipment in particular. In addition, majority of the geriatric population in developed and developing countries use unique fitness equipment to improve their cardiovascular conditions. This trend is significantly driving the market for fitness equipment. However, high cost and availability of counterfeit exercise equipment act as the major restraint for the global market. On the contrary, rising disposable income of people and growing concerns about body image among people is expected to provide opportunities for the global home exercise bike market growth.

The Home Exercise Bike market is segmented into type, sales channel and region. The type segment includes recumbent bike, upright bike, dual action bike, and interactive bike. On the basis of sales channel, the market is classified into online, and physical store. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Region wise, North America was the largest market, in terms of revenue generation, with almost one-third share in 2019. U.S. is further expected to expand at notable growth rate while dominating the home exercise bike market share with the highest share throughout the forecast period. On the contrary, Asia-Pacific is expected to garner the highest growth rate. The growth in this region can be attributed to growing awareness about health and fitness.

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of type, the recumbent segment is projected to witness the growth rate, during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the physical store segment is expected to dominate the market from 2021 to 2027.

The online segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for home exercise bike in 2019.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate, from 2021 to 2027.

