Leicester clinic brings Premier League style... to the 12th baldest city in the UK

Rob Holding Hair transplant - before Hair transplant - after

LONDON, ENGLAND, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Follically-challenged Leicester gents now have the chance to look like a football star - albeit an Arsenal one!

Wimpole Clinic, the renowned Harley Street hair transplant surgery favoured by international sport stars, has now opened a treatment facility in the city.

The clinic - one of the UK's oldest, having first opened in London nearly five decades ago - is famed for treating the rich and famous.

Football star Rob Holding recently became a viral sensation when he emerged from Harley Street sporting an impressive new thatch, a transformation that coincided with a return to form on the football pitch.

Google data shows the incident has made his name synonymous with hair transplant searches.

Sports fans declared his new hair as the '21st Century's greatest artwork', with Arsenal's biggest fan site Gunnerblog making the award earlier this month.

The Wimpole Clinic has seen a staggering 200% uptick in patients over the course of the year amid a surge of football fans newly-entering the customer market.

The award-winning clinic is forging ahead with new regional expansions and say they are proud to have arrived in Leicester, the UK’s 12th baldest city.

The Wimpole is the nation's oldest name in hair restoration surgery and has ‘filled in the penalty spots’ for tens of thousands of people.

The profile of their celebrity patients has shone a light on the work carried out by Wimpole Clinic’s veteran medical team, headed by Dr Michael May, a founding member of The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS).

The Wimpole now seeks to bring this expertise to new clinics across the nation, giving people in Leicester access to some of the best trichologists, hair-growth specialists, technicians and therapists to complement the world-leading experience of their transplant surgeons.

The Leicester clinic will allow patients to be seen by one of Wimpole’s top surgeons without having to travel to London.

Customers can also enjoy specialist advice and guidance on hair loss for both men and women.

Dr Kieran Dayah is one of Wimpole’s lead surgeons and will be available on-site to offer his expertise to Leicester’s citizens.

He has pioneered new technology in the industry and is renowned for his expertise in high-density transplants, being one of the only surgeons in the country to use sapphire blades for incisions. The blades enable higher density transplant work while simultaneously reducing inflammation and healing time for the patient.

"It is wonderful news for the people of Leicester having such a highly regarded clinic so accessible to the people of the city," he said.

“Hair treatment options have really advanced over the years, and with treatments being commonplace now it has removed some of the barriers we saw in the past. Hair loss can have such a big impact on peoples’ lives, both from an aesthetic standpoint and in terms of mental health.

“I am excited to be able to offer our world class expertise to the area.”

Chief Operations Manager of Wimpole, Derek Bailey, said: “The opening of our Wimpole Leicester clinic is an exciting expansion, and an opportunity for us to connect with our clientele outside of London.”

“Leicester is a vibrant, cosmopolitan city with wonderful heritage, and will serve as a gateway to the north of the country. With our exceptional experience and facilities we will be able to offer the opportunity to discuss hair concerns and recommend treatment options of the highest quality.”

Wimpole Clinic offers free consultations (by appointment only) at its Leicester branch and can be contacted on 01164030321.