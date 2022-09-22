Mice Model Market Demand, Size, Industry Growth and Share Analysis Research Report till 2027
Market Trend – Rise in adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs)
The Mice Model Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Mice Model market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Mice Model market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Mice Model market.
The global mice model market is anticipated to reach USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global mice model market is projected to expand substantially, due to the increasing demand for humanized mice prototypes. The increasing use of mice models in the study of virology and contagious diseases is anticipated to propel the global mice model market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs) is projected to boost the global mice model market in the near future.
The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market.
Key market participants include Envigo Ltd, TransViragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GenOway S.A., The Jackson Laboratory, Ozgene Pty Ltd, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Pharmaron, Inc., and Horizon Discovery Group plc.
Objectives of the Report:
Industrial structure analysis of the Mice Model market by identification of various sub-segments
Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis
Competitive landscape benchmarking
Analysis of Mice Model market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market
Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Mice Model market
Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,
The report studies the historical data of the Mice Model Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.
Emergen Research has segmented the global mice model market on the basis of type, service, technology, application, end-use, and region.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Outbred
Hybrid
Inbred
Knockout
Spontaneous Mutant
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Cryopreservation
Rederivation
Genetic Testing
Breeding
Quarantine
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
CRISPR
Nuclear Transfer
Embryonic Stem Cell Injection
Microinjection
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Cancer
Diabetes
Research & Development
Academics
Cardiovascular Studies
Genetic Studies
Infectious Diseases
Neurological Diseases
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics
Biotechnology
Government
Contract Research Organizations
Academic & Research Institutes
Others
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Points of Mice Model Market:
During the forecast period, the cancer segment is likely to dominate the market. Mice models provide valuable clues concerning the biological function of a standard genome. In transcriptional cancer studies, this marks an essential factor for evaluating potential validity of the targeted treatment, as targets can be precisely inactivated in the form of a developed or developing tumor.
Due to growing use of mice model for drug development and veterinary testing purposes, the pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period
During the forecast period, the North America region is projected to lead the global market, owing to presence of major market players and rise in biomedical studies in this region
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.
