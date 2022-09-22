Saudi Arabia Cloud Kitchen Market Rising New Business Opportunities for Investors ( 2021-2030 )

Saudi Arabia Cloud Kitchen Market

The franchised segment led the Saudi Arabia cloud kitchen market demand in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years, there has been a rise in number of workforces in various demographic segments. Especially among the women, there has been gradual adoption of working lifestyle among this portion of the population. As a result, majority of consumers around the world especially in the developed countries, look out for food products that can be prepared and served within a minimal range of time. Thus, in turn various fast food products witness significant demand over the past couple of years which also resulted in boosting the growth of the Saudi Arabia cloud kitchen market. Moreover, hectic work schedule of millennial and Gen Z along with rise in demand for ready to eat products drive the growth of the Saudi Arabia cloud kitchen market. Hence, busy lifestyle being adopted by majority of consumers paves way for cloud kitchen product to boost in terms of volume sales.

The Saudi Arabia cloud kitchen market size was valued at $157.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $335.7 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Nowadays, food delivery companies or cloud kitchens are no longer limited to the labor force owing to the internet penetration globally. Moreover, big players are already testing robots, drones, and artificial intelligence (AI) to solve for delivery challenges and enhance efficiency. Furthermore, brands are also looking for autonomous vehicles as the next frontier of food delivery. In addition, with the increase in the development of autonomous and remote controlled vehicle tech will subsequently eliminate human delivery system which will also result in saving time and cost in the food delivery process. Hence, increase in internet penetration by majority of the consumers paves way for Saudi Arabia cloud kitchen market to grow in terms of volume sales. Moreover, fast food products are usually known for their taste, unique product offerings, and easy availability, which attract the target customers.

However, regular consumption of these products has negative effects on the health of the consumers. For instance, most fast food items, including drinks and sides, are loaded with carbohydrates with very less content of fiber. Therefore, consumption of high amount of carbs can lead to repeated spikes in blood sugar level. Thus, this increases the risk for insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, as well as weight gain. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the Saudi Arabia cloud kitchen market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Covid-19 is an infectious disease that originated in Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December 2020.

Moreover, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the brick and mortar restaurants were closed and no dining facility was available. A very large number of people have also become aware of the health risks of eating in packed restaurants. Meanwhile, many conventional restaurants have also become cloud kitchen due to the lockdown measures in the country.

In addition, ease in online food delivery app and payment method have eased the ordering process for people of all age groups.

There has been an increase in number of users on various social media sites with rise in internet penetration. Considering this, most of the key players in the Saudi Arabia cloud kitchen market strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms.

The key players profiled in the report are Kaykroo, Kitopi, iKcon, kitch, Talabat, Sweetheart Kitchen, Kitchen United, Kitchen Park, The Leap Nation and Food To Go.

