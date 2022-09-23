Suzahdi Celebrates Ten Years in Leather Fashion Business
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten years ago, Elegant Group Inc's startup made-to-order leather jacket, vest, and coat service Suzahdi was born, thriving in the leather fashion business with a focus on classic and cosplay leather. Despite the health pandemic and tough economic conditions, Suzahdi has prospered and continues to offer leather designs inspired by movies like "League of Extraordinary Gentlemen"—who can ever forget the dashing, smart character that Sean Connery played—and in the style of Wolverine—similar to all three of the unique bronze brown shade jacket styles the iconic character wears. Suzahdi and its legacy continue to flourish with the most interesting clientele.
Sean Connery made everyone fall in love with his The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen leather vest.
A decade ago Fahad Iqbal and Suzanne Bowen officially launched their custom, made-to-order cosplay and classic leather jacket, vest, and coat service. The fashions for men and women offer leather staples such as biker jackets, bomber jackets, flight jackets, hunting vests, trucker jackets, dusters, and blazers. On the flip side, what draws so many to Elegant Group Inc's Florida-incorporated Suzahdi custom-made leather jacket service is the cosplay scene made popular by events such as Comic Cons, Fanfests, and DragonCon.
"Like many success stories, the process has not always been smooth sailing. The health pandemic slowed the timelines when tailors had to switch to around-the-clock shifts in order to keep stations farther apart in order to protect personal health. Sourcing was a challenge because of the slowdown of transportation services and more, but we have made it because of the dedicated tailor, shipping, pattern cutting, marketing, and customer service teams effective collaboration and always with the client as the most important of all and second to that, quality and accuracy," says Suzanne Bowen, co-founder of Elegant Group Inc. and its Suzahdi leather fashion handcrafting service.
Elegant Group Inc's Suzahdi made-to-order leather coat service set out to shake the norm, choosing to offer a personal experience and to accept new design suggestions from the actual clients. The range of cosplay leather vest, jacket, and coat designs are inspired by characters such Rick Grimes, Starlord, Emma Swan, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Hell on Wheels, Cyberpunk 2077, Officer K, James Bond, Dean Winchester, Vin Diesel, Cobra Kai, John Lennon, Game of Thrones, Dr Who, Planet of the Apes, and Yellowstone. On the other hand, the offerings include classic styles inspired by WWII B-3 RAF and Tom Cruise.
Suzahdi does not own any rights to any of the aforesaid media and persons. It simply is inspired by the most wonderful movies, TV shows, comic books, video games and other sources as well as the cosplay jackets that its clients love.
"The message that we want to make clear to our current and potential clientele is how important each customer is to us. We are galvanized by the stories shared by our clients that help us understand what each of them want and need. We are proud of our notable clients with 2022 a year of the increased number of orders from Japan, Germany, UK, Canada, USA, Australia, South Africa, Mexico, The Netherlands, Taiwan, and South Korea.
Suzahdi recommend parties interested in placing orders to join our growing and exciting leather jacket fashion communities on our business profiles such as on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Pinterest. Let us know you heard about us from EIN press release service. We truly appreciate each of you," Fahad Iqbal, another co-founder of Elegant Group Inc and its Suzahdi handcrafted leather coat, vest and jacket service.
