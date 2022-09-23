Suzahdi Celebrates Ten Years in Leather Fashion Business

About

Elegant Group Inc was founded in 2012 by Fahad Iqbal and Suzanne Bowen. Over the years, our star classic and cosplay leather jacket, coat, and vest service team have immensely enjoyed providing personal, caring customer service and top-quality replicas of fashions made famous by clients' favorite TV shows, movies, comic books, and video computer games such as Cyberpunk 2077, TWD, Game of Thrones, Supernatural, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Hell on Wheels, Wolverine, Captain America, Wonder Woman, James Bond, Yellowstone and Ghost Rider. We work with TLC an excellent reputation for our cosplay but also classic blazer, trucker, bomber, flight, and moto jacket, coat and vest leather designs. Every purchase is made to order. For the past 10 years, Elegant Group Inc's Suzahdi has Pensacon ComicCon, Walker Stalker Con London and Atlanta, Fandemic Dead, San Diego ComicCon, and DragonCon as vendors, sponsors, and/or volunteers.