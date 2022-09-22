Hard hitting campaign puts a focus on employee wellbeing in cities across the UK
Latus Health's new campaign draws attention to the alarming figures behind employee wellbeing and health in a number of UK cities.
Advertisements appeared in a number of UK cities and online this week drawing attention to the often alarming statistics on employee wellbeing and health. The campaign which uses human body parts to create the recognisable map pointer, coupled with location specific details, has been rolled out in a number of UK sites as well as online. The hard hitting imagery and messaging has captured people’s attention as the occupational health provider looks to raise awareness of a need for focussed employee wellbeing support.
The campaign looks at a wide range of health and wellbeing concerns, including mental health and heart health. With figures suggesting that in some areas as many as 1 in 3 employees experience depression or anxiety there is an increasing focus from businesses across the UK to invest in employee wellbeing programs and support for their teams.
Calvin Innes, Marketing Director for Latus Health said, “We wanted to create a campaign that stopped people in their tracks and made them think about their employees. The bigger UK picture is equally important, but by creating a campaign that adapts and changes for each location we can really bring the message home. These are the things that are affecting your employees, their friends and their families, right on your doorstep.”
Jack Latus, Managing Director of Latus Health goes on to say, “We believe that businesses have the best opportunity to change awareness of these health issues. Because employees are at work eight to twelve hours a day, they have the best contact time to make a difference. We made sure the campaign was eye-catching, because often we need that for people to take note and listen. Employee health is a big issue in the UK and we need to start to take action and responsibility as employers now.”
Latus Health, who are one of the fastest growing occupational health providers in the UK have recently announced plans to grow their workforce to 400 by the end of 2023.
