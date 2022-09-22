Global Vinegar Market Worth $2,751.9 Million by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 2.4% - IndustryARC
The Potential Health Benefits Of Consuming Vinegar in Modulated Amounts Have Shown Astonishing Results Supporting Global Vinegar Market Growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Vinegar Market size is estimated to reach $2,751.9 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Vinegar is liquid consisting of about 5%-20% of organic acid that is acetic acid which is generally produced from the alcoholic fermentation of ethanol. The growing market participation from low-and middle-income countries has been a key factor driving the Global Vinegar Industry in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, Europe held a dominant market share in the usage of vinegar. It is owing to the multiplicative usage of vinegar in form of salad dressings and marinades. Further, vinegar has been a growing use in terms of marinating fish and chicken or other forms of meat.
2. The growing usage of vinegar in ready-to-eat products coupled with rising dietary changes to propagate healthy eating habits, and alas, the growing market participation from low-and middle-income countries has been a key market driver. However, owing to high acetic acid composition, vinegar has the potential to sway away from the necessary dental coverings, thereby increasing the chances of cavities; owing to such reasons the market’s growth has been hindered.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Vinegar Market Report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The global vinegar market based on product type can be further segmented into Balsamic Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, White Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, and Others. Cider Vinegar held a dominant market share in the year 2021.
2. The global vinegar market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline channels and online channels. Offline Channels held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the wide availability of products, which are advertised on the shelves, thereby increasing the customer’s purchasing decisions.
3. The global vinegar market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. Europe held a dominant market share of 43% in 2021. It is owing to an immense contribution of Italy for using vinegar in various wine offerings, along with other intricacies.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Global Vinegar Industry are -
1. Acetifici Italiani Modena S.R.L.
2. Australian Vinegar
3. Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd.
4. Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company, Inc.
5. Kraft Heinz Company
