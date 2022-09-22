Cell Expansion Market Size Worth USD 39.74 Billion by 2027-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The global cell expansion market is estimated to reach value of USD 39.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing incidence of chronic and rare diseases such as cancer is driving revenue growth of cell expansion market. Increased investment by the governments of various countries in research and a growing number of GMP-certified production facilities is expected to contribute to growth of the market.

Adoption of regenerative medicines and growing incidence of cancer are some of the driving factors of the cell expansion market. Cell expansion is used in drug testing and development of cell-based therapy and cancer tissues. High cost of cell-based research and stringent regulations are hindering growth of cell expansion market.

Government regulations and funds are contributing to the development of the cell expansion market. Governments are investing in stem cell research due to the growing incidence of cancer across the globe, which is expected to drive the market growth. Market companies are also investing in the manufacture of cell expansion systems as they reduce the risk of contamination and adhere to government regulations.

Moreover, the report specializes in the exhaustive analysis of the macro-economic and micro-economic factors accountable for the global Cell Expansion market development in the forthcoming years. It focuses on the regulatory framework shaping the future of the market.

Cell Expansion Market Competitive Landscape:

Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Merck KGAA, Terumo Corporation, Stemcell Technologies, Inc., Cellexus, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Himedia Laboratories.

Cell Expansion Market Market Segmentation:-

Emergen Research has segmented global cell expansion market based on product, cell type, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Consumables

Reagents

Media

Sera

Disposables

Instruments

Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment

Flow Cytometers

Centrifuges

Cell Counters

Other Supporting Equipment

Bioreactors

Microcarrier Bioreactors

Microcarrier-based anchorage-dependent bioreactors

Suspension-based anchorage-independent bioreactors

Perfusion/Hollow Fiber Bioreactors

Automated Cell Expansion Systems

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Mammalian

Human

Stem Cells

Adult Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Embryonic Stem Cells

Differentiated Cells

Animal

Microbial

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research

Cancer and Cell-based Research

Other (clinical studies, toxicology studies)

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Cell Banks

Other End Users (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories)

Cell Expansion Market Key Highlights

In April 2020, Danaher completed the acquisition of General Electric’s life science division. The acquisition cost the company USD 21.4 Billion and is a unit that employs 850 people in Massachusetts. The division will be named Cytiva.

Consumable segment accounted for a larger revenue share of product segment in cell expansion market in 2019. Availability of various reagents and media for treatment of specific types of cell is driving the demand of the segment.

Human stem cells are witnessing increased demand owing to growth in research and popularity of regenerative medicine. Application of automated systems in the production of clinical-grade stem cells is driving the growth of the segment.

Regenerative medicine & stem cell research segment accounted for largest revenue share in application segment. Increased funding for research in stem cells and growing popularity of regenerative medicine are contributing to growth of the segment.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in cell expansion market in 2019. The research companies in the region are equipped with sophisticated equipment, advanced sensors, and receive massive funds from the public and private sectors.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Cell Expansion market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Cell Expansion industry?

Key Regional Markets Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Cell Expansion market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Cell Expansion industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Cell Expansion market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Cell Expansion industry.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

