Clinical Decision Support System Market to record USD 10.74 Bn growth, Evolving Opportunities with Oracle & Athenahealth

Emergen Research Logo

Clinical Decision Support System Market Market Trends – Increase in demand for high-quality healthcare and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions

Increasing demand for automated tools for analyzing and interpreting large volumes of data and records in the healthcare sector is a key factor driving market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical decision support system market size was USD 4.48 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid integration of technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) with healthcare services, is driving market revenue growth.

Clinical decision support systems (CDSS) are computer-based that analyze data within electronic health records (EHRs) and are intended to enhance healthcare delivery by enhancing medical decisions with targeted clinical information, patient information, and other critical health information. Clinical decision support systems represent a paradigm shift in healthcare sector and these systems are often used to augment clinicians in their complex and time-intensive decision-making process. CDSS have significantly evolved since their inception back in the 1980s and now can be administered through EMRs and EHRs and other computerized clinical workflows. Increasing adoption of computerized workflows in healthcare sector has led to rapid adoption of clinical decision support systems globally.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/64

It offers detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the post-COVID-19 situation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The standalone clinical decision supporting system segment accounted for largest share in 2021. Rapid advancements in information technology and their integration in healthcare system is major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, high adoption rate attributed to its low cost is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

The drug allergy alerts segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to increasing burden of allergies due to drugs, which are highly patient-specific. Prior to administration or dispensing of a drug inside a patient, a systematic assessment of the drug that is suitable for patient must be analyzed. Automated, AI-equipped clinical decision support system devices can notify healthcare professionals, which drug can be allergenic to a particular patient and thus enhance quality of patient care system.

The web-based system segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increased accessibility to a repository of various records and data is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing geriatric population in this region is a key factor driving market revenue growth in this region. According to U.S. Census Bureau, there are over 54 million elderly populations in 2021. It is expected that geriatric population will cross 85 million in 2050. Geriatric population is more prone to various diseases, which is expected to increase net patient load in the country. This is a major factor driving revenue growth of clinical decision support systems in this region. In addition, presence of ultra-modern infrastructure and highly skilled healthcare and IT professionals is also a major factor driving market revenue growth.

Top Companies Profiled in the Clinical Decision Support System Market Report Include : McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, NXGN Management LLC., Athenahealth, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Oracle, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Carestream Health, and General Electric.

Read more details on top companies data for Clinical Decision Support System Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-decision-support-systems-cdss-market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical decision support devices market based on type, application, delivery mode, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Standalone CDSS

Integrated CPOE with CDSS

Integrated EHR with CDSS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Drug Allergy Alerts

Clinical Guidelines

Drug-Drug Interactions

Clinical Reminders

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Web-Based Systems

Cloud-Based Systems

On-Premises Systems

Request for customization Clinical Decision Support System Market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/64

Regional Overview:

The global Clinical Decision Support System Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Clinical Decision Support System Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

Request Sample Copy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/64

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a Market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.