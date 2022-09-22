Skid Steer Loader Market Size, Share, Demand, Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis 2022-2027
The global skid steer loader market is expected to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2022-2027.SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Skid Steer Loader Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global skid steer loader market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2022-2027.
Skid steer loader represents compact engine-driven vehicles with a small rigid frame and a lift arm attached with various additional tools. They are available in electric and conventional power train models. These skid steer loader variants commonly include forks, buckets, hydraulic hammers, stump grinders, augers, trenchers, landscape rakes, etc. They offer numerous benefits over traditional backhoe loaders, including high-load capacity, all-terrain performance, improved fuel efficiency, compact size, reduced carbon footprints, etc. As a result, skid steer loader models find extensive utilization across several sectors, such as mining, construction, agriculture, logistics, landscaping, etc.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing construction and mining industries and the increasing need for automated and efficient machinery to perform multiple labor-intensive tasks consisting of digging, collecting, and lifting debris, sand, cement, etc., are primarily driving the skid steer loader market. Besides this, the rising levels of urbanization and the inflating investments for developing smart cities and advanced infrastructure projects are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the expanding e-commerce segment and the escalating product adoption for varied logistics and warehousing operations, owing to their compact size and heavy weight lifting capacity, are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of state-of-the-art loaders equipped with grapples, hydraulic brakes, sweepers or angle brooms, pallet fork attachments, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the development of battery-operated products to reduce carbon emissions and the introduction of GPS-operated control systems and wireless connectivity are expected to fuel the skid steer loader market in the coming years.
Skid Steer Loader Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the skid steer loader market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• The Volvo Group
• Yanmar Power Technology Co. Ltd.
• Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.
• Caterpillar Inc.
• CNH Industrial N.V.
• Deere & Company
• J C Bamford Excavators Ltd
• Komatsu Ltd.
• Kubota Corporation
• Wacker Neuson SE
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global skid steer loader market based on operating capacity, power train, end use and region.
Breakup by Operating Capacity:
• Up To 1,250 Lbs
• 1,251- 2,000 Lbs
• 2,001-3,000 Lbs
• 3,001-4,000 Lbs
• More Than 4,000 Lbs
Breakup by Power Train:
• Electric
• Conventional
Breakup by End Use:
• Construction
• Mining
• Logistics
• Landscaping and Ground Maintenance
• Agriculture
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
