Dental 3D Printing Market Relation, Growth, Size, Trends, Key Industry Outlook 2021 – 2028 | Regional presence

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and growing demand to treat these conditions are among some other key factors driving global dental 3D printing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dental 3D Printing Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the industry. The Dental 3D Printing Market 2022 research report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, and forecast. Dental 3D Printing Market includes a detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, and the key opportunities in Dental 3D Printing Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns within the forecast period 2022-2028

dental 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion at a steady CAGR of 26.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global dental 3D printing market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of dental diseases and rising demand to treat these conditions. Dental 3D printing allows for faster treatment, rapid recovery, and excellent outcomes as 3D printed dental parts and teeth can be accurately produced and engineered for the specific needs of each patient. The application of dental 3D printing is in producing dental crowns that are the most frequently used parts in dental procedures to correct damaged or reproduce missing teeth. With wide variations in teeth structure of different individuals, the use of dental 3D printing can significantly decrease the time and expense needed for creating unique customized dental parts.

Growing geriatric population and increasing demand for 3D printed dental prostheses is a significant factor fueling market growth. 3D printed dental prostheses are more precise than dental prostheses produced through other means and have minimal chances of occurrence of residual structural imperfections and defects, resulting in improved longevity.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Stratasys Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Inc., Straumann Group, Formlabs, Roland DG Corporation, Renishaw PLC, Carbon Inc., and DWS Systems SRL.

Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2021, Stratasys Ltd. made an announcement about the introduction of an innovative 3D printer to provide dental laboratories 3D printing efficiency, combined with realistic and precise model created using PolyJet technology.

Selective laser sintering finds application in the fabrication of dental anatomical study models, drilling & cutting guides, and for designing prototypes. The benefits delivered by selective laser sintering technology are ease of autoclavability, complete printed models’ mechanical functionality, and reduced cost of 3D printed models, in case of mass production.

Dental 3D printing finds extensive use in producing dental implants and provides precise size, shape, color, and position of implants to ascertain a suitable match to the individual patient’s teeth contour. 3D printers enable laboratories and implantologists to improve dental implant workflow, along with addressing the high-fidelity accuracy requirements for such applications. Dental 3D printers, apart from handling dental implants, also 3D print the drill guides required to accomplish certain dental procedures.

Dental 3D printing market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to high adoption of 3D printing technology in the medical sector and rising demand for cosmetic dental care. In addition, presence of leading market players in providing dental 3D printing solutions and increasing investment in R&D activities is supporting market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental 3D printing market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Materials

Equipment

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Selective Laser Sintering

Vat Photopolymerization

PolyJet Printing

Fused Deposition Modelling

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Research Institutes

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

