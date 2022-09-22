Sexual Wellness Market Size 2021 | Industry Share, Business Boosting Strategies, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast 2027

Sexual Wellness

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in cases of HIV and STIs, aggressive marketing strategies, and surge in the investment for R&D activities propel the growth of the global sexual wellness market. Furthermore, the region across North America held the highest share based on revenue, holding for more than two-fifths of the global sexual wellness market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sexual wellness market garnered $74.77 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $108.32 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.62% from 2021 to 2027.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Surge in cases of HIV and STIs,aggressive marketing strategies, and surge in the investment for R&D activities propel the growth of the global sexual wellness market. On the other hand, reduced sexual acts and limited awareness and accessibility to condoms impede the market growth. Moreover, rise in disposable income and increase in millennial population are anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading market players

Church & Dwight co., Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Doc Johnson Enterprises

KarexBerhad

TENGA Co., Ltd.

Hot Octopuss

Caya

California Exotic Novelties LLC

Bijoux Indiscrets

Adam & Eve Stores

Rise in sexual interests of millennial and awareness regarding sexual wellness products are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, issues such as hectic & busy schedules, stress, frustration, medication, aging problems, and hormonal issues are likely to reduce sexual stamina of individuals; hence wellness products such as sex toys, delay sprays, and sex enhancement supplements gained have gained major popularity among young couples.

Sexual wellness is the physical, mental, and sexual well-being of a person, which can be achieved through the use of various products such as sex toys, contraceptives, lubricants, delay sprays, pregnancy testing kits, and vaginal sexual wellness products. In addition, the products that enhance pleasure of sexual experience, provide safety from sexually transmitted infections, and reduce the risk of unwanted pregnancy are considered as sexual wellness products.

Key findings of the study

The sexual wellness market size was valued at $74,770.00 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $108,320.00 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

By product, the lubricants & sprays segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

In 2019, by end user, the men segment was valued at $33,631.2 million and it accounted for 45.0% of the global sexual wellness market share.

In 2019, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $20,584.80 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period.

