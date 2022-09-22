Wound Care Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Segments Analysis, Key Players, Research, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Wound Care Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Wound Care Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global wound care market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product types, applications, end uses, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wound-care-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 3.8%
The increasing enhancements in wound care management owing to the increasing rates of hospitalisation due to external injuries are driving the demand for wound care medical products. The rising prevalence of road accidents leading to chronic wounds is further escalating the market growth. According to the World Health Organisation, between 20 to 50 million people suffer from injuries caused by road accidents every year. In addition, the increasing health awareness among actively working adults is likely to bolster the wound care market growth.
Meanwhile, the growing prevalence of diabetes and infections from bacteria such as staphylococcus aureus, is further leading to an escalation in the cases of chronic wounds. The increasing inclination of youth towards sporting and adventure activities is further propelling cases of acute wounds. Moreover, some of the acute wounds such as burns can cause permanent injury to the skin and require efficient wound care treatment for proper healing.
In terms of regions, North America accounts for a significant share in the wound care market. Developed economies in the region such as the United States have a high healthcare expenditure with superior medical facilities. Strong foothold of major pharmaceutical companies in the region is another market driver.
Wound Care Industry Definition and Major Segments
Wound care is defined as a type of treatment which is aimed at treating wounds which break the skin, such as bed sores, injuries, skin ulcers, and pressure ulcers, among others. Wound care also involves the utilisation of products and therapies to accelerate the healing process of the parts which bear the load of the body.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wound-care-market
Based on product type, the market can be segmented into:
Infection Management
Active Wound Care
Exudate Management
Therapy Devices
On the basis of application, the market has been classified into:
Chronic Wounds
Acute Wounds
By end use, the market has been bifurcated into:
Hospitals
Community Health Service Centres
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Wound Care Market Trends
The key trends in the global wound care market include the increasing healthcare expenditure across the emerging economies, increasing geriatric population and cases of bed sores and ulcers associated with it. Rapid development of clinics and healthcare units across the emerging economies and increasing per capita income is making wound care treatment more accessible which is another key trend in the market.
The growing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical industry are the crucial trends which are escalating the development of minimally invasive treatment procedures. In addition, the increasing cases of skin-related injuries, traumatic wounds, and surgical wounds are accelerating the sale of wound care ointments and creams, thereby, adding to the wound care market growth.
The thriving e-commerce industry is further easing the access to ointments and painkillers. In the modern era, wound care products can be accessed through mobile applications. Meanwhile, over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in technological advancements and upgradations in wound care therapy devices are likely to provide impetus to the wound care market.
Furthermore, increasing investments by the working-class population to augment the home-care settings in order to avoid rushing to crowded hospitals and provide medical assistance in home itself are further aiding the market growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the wound care market report are:
3M Company
Medtronic Plc
Smith & Nephew Plc
BSN Medical GmbH
Mlnlycke Health Care AB
ConvaTec Inc.
Coloplast A/S
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medical-imaging-phantoms-market
Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/metal-implants-and-medical-alloys-market
Microwavable Foods Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/microwavable-foods-market
Motor Graders Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/motor-graders-market
Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
Nephrostomy Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nephrostomy-devices-market
North America Confectionery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-confectionery-market
Onion Powder Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/onion-powder-market
Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-personal-care-ingredients-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other