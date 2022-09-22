Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market By 2030 | Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market 2030

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in the geriatric population and increasing number of patients suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, increase in the frequency of cigarette smoking population is driving the market growth. However, non-availability of treatment options that can completely cure the disease restricts the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market growth.

Based on type, the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is segmented into pirfenidone and nintedanib. Pirfenidone is expected to dominate the market during the analysis period, as the drug helps reduce scarring and thereby preserve lung function. Nintedanib is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment holds the largest share of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market in 2020. This segment is expected to exhibit high growth rate due to rapid growth in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Increasing population rates, technological advancements, and lifestyle changes worldwide.

North America accounted for more than 41.23% of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand for IPF drugs, increase in the number of trained medical professionals and supportive reimbursement policies in the health care system have contributed to this.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major companies profiled in the report include AstraZeneca Plc, Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, FibroGen, Inc., Mission Therapeutics., GNI Group Ltd, Galapagos NV, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company., and Shiongi Co Ltd.

