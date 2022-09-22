Portland Cement Market Future Growth, Opportunities, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2022-2030

Reports And Data

The global portland cement market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis report presented by Reports and Data is titled ‘Global Portland Cement Market.’ The report provides a comprehensive view of the Portland Cement market, including in-depth information about the key market segments and sub-segments. In this report, our team of market researchers has highlighted the key market dynamics such as market revenue growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, shifting consumer tastes & preferences, changing production & consumption patterns, and technological breakthroughs. Key challenges and barriers to industry growth, such as stringent government regulations and policies and potential market threats and risks, have also been assessed in the report. The latest report offers quantitative and qualitative market insights, and hence, highlights the industry annual sales, regional outlook, and industry statistics

Portland cement is the most widely used form of synthetic adhesives in the world as a basic ingredient in concrete, mortar, stucco, and non-specialty grout. There are several cement types designed to suit various weather situations. Some cement types are chemically resistant, while many are resistant to water and moisture. Some varieties are deliberately designed to achieve greater strength and hardness. The most prominent type of cement among these is OPC, often known as Ordinary Portland Cement. OPC include major qualities such as cost efficiency, accessibility, ease of handling, and low heat of hydration, which are expected to be drive market revenue growth.

Major companies in the market include :

Mitsubishi Cement Corporation (U.S.)

Alamo Cement Company (U.S.)

Lafarge SA (Switzerland)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (U.S.)

Heidelberg Cement (Germany)

National Cement Company of California (U.S.)

American Cement Company, LLC (U.S.)

Holcim (Switzerland)

Argos USA Corporation (U.S.)

ESSROC Cement Corporation (U.S.)

CEMEX (Mexico)

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Gray Portland Cement

White Portland Cement

Application/End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Residential

Non-residential

Infrastructure

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

