De-oiled Lecithin Market – Know the Untapped Size, Growth and Opportunities to 2025

De-oiled Lecithin Market was valued at $152,906.4 thousand in 2017, and is expected to reach $396,526.4 thousand by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.4%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- De-oiled lecithin is organic and an essential alternative to crude lecithin as it contains larger concentration of phospholipids. It is almost oil-free and thus increases its adoption among the health conscious consumers widely. It is a great source of phospholipids, and hence, has the potential to be largely used in healthcare and food industry. The food & beverage industry plays a key role in the dietary aspect of a healthy lifestyle. Natural and functional ingredients have been witnessing a rise in demand, as a result of this trend. It has its application in confectionery and bakery industry owing to its blending and fat dispersion properties. It is available in the form of powders and granules. Prominent players and large corporates are developing their products to follow the consumer trends and boost the company growth to occupy major de-oiled lecithin market share.

Among forms, the granulated segment was the largest market in 2017, contributing around 85% of the total share and is likely to maintain its revenue lead during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2018 to 2025. The granulated segment is lucrative due to the presence of essentially ready nutraceutical in it that provides nutritional benefits to consumers.

Based on source, the soy segment held more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is likely to maintain its dominance from 2018 to 2025. This is owing to its advantages related to faster recovery from illness and raising survival rate. However, the sunflower segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.8% through 2025, owing to better safety offered and hypoallergenic nature in comparison to other de-oiled lecithin.

Prominent players analyzed in the market include Cargill, Inc., Clarkson Grain Company, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Austrade Inc., GIIAVA India Pvt. Ltd., Amitex Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Bunge Limited, DowDupont, Novastell Essential Ingredients, and Stern-Wywiol Gruppe.

Among applications, the food segment accounted for over two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Nonetheless, the healthcare segment would register the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, due to growing health awareness among consumers and application in improving cardiovascular health and digestion.

Asia-Pacific captured about half of the market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to surge in health awareness among consumers and demand for natural and green foods in the region.

