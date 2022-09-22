Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Top Key Players, Product Types and Applications Analysis 2021 to 2030

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market 2030

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immune checkpoint inhibitors are expected to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for ideal therapies for cancer treatment, favorable reimbursement policies provided by manufacturers and insurance providers in some countries, and increasing incidence of cancer worldwide.

By application, the Immune checkpoint inhibitor market is classified as lung cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, and others. The lung cancer segment currently dominates the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the rise in the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of lung cancer and the rise in lung cancer globally.

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is segmented into CTLA-4 inhibitors, PD-1 inhibitors, PD-L1 inhibitors, and others. The PD-1 inhibitor segment was the major revenue contributor in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period due to increased adoption of PD-1 inhibitors such as pembrolizumab and nivolumab globally.

North America accounted for more than 66.7% of the global immune checkpoint inhibitor market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand for immune checkpoint inhibitors, high prevalence of cancer, increase in the number of trained medical professionals and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system are attributed to this.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of key players in the Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor market such as AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company (ARMO Biosciences.) GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Rochenche. Ltd. Inc., Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.), and BeiGene Ltd, Shanghai Jhunsi Biosciences Ltd.

