Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Size Worth USD 62.3 Billion by 2027 | Industry Growth, Share and Forecast

Anesthesia and respiratory devices market size reached US$ 40.46 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 62.3 Billion, CAGR of 7.30% 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market size reached US$ 40.46 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 62.3 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.30% during 2022-2027.

What is an Anesthesia and respiratory devices ?

Anesthesia and respiratory devices are medical equipment that are utilized to enhance the care of patients suffering from chronic and acute respiratory diseases. They can be of numerous types, including anesthesia delivery machines, nebulizers, humidifiers, oxygen concentrators, inhalers, reusable resuscitators, anesthesia monitors, etc. These anesthesia and respiratory devices aid in improving the diagnostic, monitoring, and therapeutic functions and facilitate automatic adjustment of exhalation and inhalation as per the requirement of patient. Consequently, they are extensively employed in hospitals, home care settings, clinics, ambulatory and dialysis centers, etc.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Trends :

The elevating prevalence of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), tuberculosis, etc., among the masses, is primarily driving the anesthesia and respiratory devices market. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population, which is more susceptible to several respiratory disorders, and the escalating incidences of airborne infections are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Apart from this, the rising air pollution levels and the increasing number of smoking-related lung ailments, such as emphysema, bronchitis, cancer, etc., are also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the inflating investments undertaken by the government bodies, especially in developing countries, to improve the healthcare infrastructure are further catalyzing the product demand.

Besides this, the shifting preferences toward minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures among patients and healthcare professionals, the emerging trend of home care settings for improved patient care, and the growing focus among the leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce novel devices integrated with state-of-the-art technologies and enhanced diagnostics features are anticipated to propel the anesthesia and respiratory devices market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Anesthesia Devices

o Anesthesia Delivery Machines

o Anesthesia Disposables and Accessories

o Anesthesia Monitors

o Anesthesia Information Management Systems

o Respiratory Devices

o Therapeutic Devices

o Masks

o Ventilators

o Nebulizers

o Humidifiers

o Oxygen concentrators

o Inhalers

o Reusable Resuscitators

o Nitric Oxide Delivery Units

o Capnographs

o Gas Analyzers

o Oxygen Hoods

• Monitoring Devices

• Diagnostic Devices

o Spirometers

o Polysomnography (PSG) Devices

o Peak Flow Meters

• Consumables and Accessories

o Disposable Resuscitators

o Tracheostomy Tubes

o Nasal Cannulas

o Disposable Masks

o Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Homecare Settings

• Ambulatory Service Centers

By Geography:

•North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, GE HealthCare (General Electric), Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical (Hamilton Bonaduz AG), ICU Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, SunMed LLC and Teleflex Incorporated..

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

