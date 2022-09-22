Laparoscopic Devices Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Laparoscopic Devices Market Size is Forecast to Reach $19.7 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laparoscopic Devices market size is forecast to reach $19.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Laparoscopy is also called as diagnostic laparoscopy which is a surgical procedure done in the abdomen or pelvis by minor incisions with the assistance of a camera. Laparoscopy is commonly preferred for surgery involving the pancreas, stomach, intestine, and bile duct. Laparoscopy is also used to treat endometriosis, ectopic pregnancies, pelvic inflammatory disorder (PID), cysts, and fibroids. In comparison to conventional open surgery, which requires significant discomfort and complications to the patient, this procedure helps surgeons to work through narrower incisions with greater protection. Laparoscopic devices includes various instruments such as Bowel grasper, Knot pushers, electrosurgical cables, laparoscopes, insufflation devices and others. Rising prevalence of colorectal cancer and obesity across the globe are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Growing research & development activities improving healthcare facilities is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Laparoscopic Devices Market for the period 2021-2026.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Laparoscopic Devices Market highlights the following areas –
1. North America dominated the Laparoscopic Devices Market in 2020 owing to the wide availability of advanced technologies and favourable reimbursement policies. The Laparoscopic Devices Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
2. Increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advancement along with the new innovations are likely to aid the market growth of the Laparoscopic Devices Market report.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Laparoscopic Devices Market report.
4. Lack of skilled and trained healthcare professionals and high cost of devices is poised to create the hurdles for the Laparoscopic Devices Market.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Laparoscopes segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period 2020-2025.
2. Bariatric Surgery held the largest share in the Laparoscopic Devices Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 11.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
3. North America dominated the Laparoscopic Devices Market with a major share of 36.2% in 2020. This is attributed to rising number obesed people coupled with high purchasing capacity, Extensive availability of advanced technology, improved repayment strategies and high adoption of minimally invasive procedures trends for diagnosis and treatment of various disease such as chronic diseases and others is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Laparoscopic Devices Industry are –
1. Stryker Corporation
2. Olympus Corporation
3. Johnson & Johnson
4. Medtronic PLC
5. Boston Scientific Corporation
