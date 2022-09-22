Image Sensors Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC
Global Image Sensors Market Size Accounted $18 Billion in 2020 & Anticipated Witness Significant Market Growth With CAGR of 8% During Forecast Period 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Image Sensors market size accounted $18 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness significant market growth with CAGR of 8% during forecast period 2021 to 2026. An image sensor is a photosensitive electrical device that detects pictures and transmits data to a monitoring system. Better picture quality, superior frame rate, dynamic range, decreased noise, lower dark current, and low power consumption are all potential benefits of these sensors for customers. The evolution of image sensors in the global market has been fuelled by technical developments and the widespread use of pictures in numerous applications. Sensing equipment has grown cheaper, smaller, and more energy-efficient as a result of increased R&D spending, providing possibilities for industry participants. The expanding mobile phone sector, particularly smartphones, is expected to drive segment growth, over the projected period. The growing requirement for better resolution cameras for security and surveillance in public areas such as parks, public squares, malls, and railway stations, as well as the rise in terrorist acts, are two significant drivers driving up the need for better resolution cameras for security and surveillance. Increased applications of image sensors in automotive and industrial industries have further contributed to the growth of the Image Sensors Market. The forthcoming wave of new technologies in the industrial and automotive sectors, such as Industry 4.0 and autonomous cars, are expected to have a significant impact on the image sensors market.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Image Sensors Market highlights the following areas –
1. Aerial photography's growing popularity, as well as the usage of drones for that purpose, is projected to boost imaging sensor market revenue in the coming years.
2. Increased camera use in artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) applications, as well as in autonomous automobiles, is projected to open up new opportunities for image sensor market growth.
3. Growing demand for smartphones and other consumer electronics goods in APAC region such as China the Republic of Korea, India, and Singapore is prompting numerous businesses to create manufacturing operations in the region.
Segmental Analysis :
1. CMOS segment is anticipated to witness significant market growth with CAGR 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. With the growing need for high-definition image-capturing devices across a variety of sectors, CMOS technology has seen rapid acceptance, as it allows for a quicker shutter speed while still providing high-quality imagery.
2. Industrial segment held the highest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to witness significant market growth with CAGR 10.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
3. APAC region held the highest market share in 2020 of around 35%. The fast expansion of the semiconductor sector, as well as the increasing inclusion of image sensors in linked goods, is driving market growth in this region.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Image Sensors Industry are –
1. Sony Corporation
2. Samsung
3. OmniVision Technologies
4. On Semiconductor
5. STMicroelectronics
