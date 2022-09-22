Geosynthetics Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Geosynthetics Market Size is Forecast to Reach US$14.6 Billion by 2026, after Growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geosynthetics Market size is forecast to reach US$14.6 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026. Geosynthetics are materials made from various types of polymers, used with geological materials like soil, rock, and more, to enhance, improve or modify the behavior of various civil engineering works. Geosynthetics are used for soil erosion control by improving the slope stability of hillsides, embankments, and river and stream banks. Some of the prominent trends that the geosynthetics industry is seeing is the rising demand for geosynthetics products for infrastructural development projects, especially in developing economies. The rapid growth of the construction industry has increased the demand for non woven geotextile in the geosynthetics market; thereby, fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the geosynthetics industry also has its applicability and plays a major role in the agriculture, drainage, and irrigation sectors, which is also aiding in geosynthetics industry growth.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Geosynthetics Market highlights the following areas –
1. Asia-Pacific region dominates the geosynthetics market, owing to the increasing infrastructural development projects across the nations. According to the Government of India, the UDAN scheme by the Government of India intends to construct over 100 airports by 2025, and this would give a significant boost towards the geosynthetics industry.
2. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, currently at the global level over 30% of the soil has been eroded, this has resulted in land loss, and slopes are becoming unstable due to erosion. As a result of this, there has been an increased demand for geosynthetics materials to maintain the stability of the soil and also reducing erosion.
3. Also, the favorable government policies and growing need for research and development activities for the geosynthetics market has resulted in the improved standards of production and also keeping in view controlling of environmental pollution, because of this the geosynthetics industry will see further growth.
4. Geomembranes and geotextiles are increasingly being used for filling the pits; also they are being used for multiple functions. For geotextiles, the demand for non-woven geotextiles is more.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The geotextile product segment held the largest share in the Geosynthetics market in 2020. On the basis of construction fabric, there are two types of geotextiles namely woven and non-woven. Woven geotextile is used for stabilization and reinforcement applications.
2. The separation function of the geosynthetics market dominated the market in 2020. The factor behind the domination of the separation function was that the highest product share market such as geotextile, geomembranes, and geocells are been used to separate the two layers of dissimilar layers of material so that the integrity of the infrastructure is maintained.
3. The polypropylene material held the largest share in the geosynthetics market in 2020. The key driving force behind the increased use of polypropylene material is, it is the most commonly used material for the fabrication of various geosynthetics market products.
4. Road construction application holds the highest in the geosynthetics market and is growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026. In particular construction fabric that are mostly used in the road construction is the non woven geotextile, it helps to fill gaps between the roads and it improves the soil structure which makes it easy to build in difficult places also.
5. The infrastructure industry was the largest end-use industry in the geosynthetics market in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Geosynthetics Industry are –
1. TenCate
2. GSE Holdings, Inc.
3. NAUE GmbH & Co. KG
4. Texas Spa
5. Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
