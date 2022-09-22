Chromatography Resins Market Size, Industry Share, Growth, Leading Manufacturers and Research Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Chromatography Resins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global chromatography resins market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview:

Chromatography resins are used to polish and capture monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), vaccines, antibody fragments, and other biomolecules using a stationary phase. Several types of resin are available for both analytical and purification purposes, which include affinity, ion exchange, hydrophobic, and size exclusion. Chromatography resins provide optimum support to polysaccharide beads that are packed into a column. They are commonly available in different flow resistance, purification efficiency, and binding capacity. Currently, the key manufacturers are introducing chromatography resins with salt tolerance, high-capacity, and high-resolution anion exchange that enables unique selectivity, increased product yields, better separation, and reduced downstream purification costs.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising demand for therapeutic antibodies for effective patient treatment and the increasing number of life-threatening diseases, including the COVID-19 pandemic, are key factors primarily driving the chromatography resins market growth. Additionally, a shifting focus toward replacing conventional separation techniques and the introduction of organic resins are creating a positive outlook for the market. Organic resins are typically fusible, water-insoluble, and flammable substances with little or no tendency to crystallize and are used as the basic component of plastics and surface coating formulations. In line with this, the extensive usage of chromatography techniques across the food & beverage (F&B), chemical, and pharmaceutical industries is also boosting the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing consumer expenditure on preventive healthcare services and burgeoning investments in research and development (R&D) activities are accelerating the market growth.

Chromatography Resins Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the chromatography resins market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Bio - Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Perkinelmer Inc.

• Purolite Corporation

• Repligen Corporation

• Sepragen Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Tosoh Corporation

• W. R. Grace & Co.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global chromatography resins market based on product, technique, end use and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Natural Resin

• Synthetic Resin

Breakup by Technique:

• Ion Exchange

• Affinity

• Hydrophobic Interaction

• Size Exclusion

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Water and Environmental Agencies

• Food and Beverages

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

