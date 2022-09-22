Pharmacogenomics Market Size to Reach USD 10,265.5 Million by 2025, At CAGR of 8.61%

Pharmacogenomics market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmacogenomics market was valued at $5,312.8 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $10,265.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.61% from 2018 to 2025. Pharmacogenomics is the field of science that deals with the role of genes in a drug response in an individual. The increase in the number of pharmacogenomics-based tests due to growth in ailments, such as cancer, tuberculosis, Alzheimers disease, cardiovascular diseases, and other mortality causing diseases, is expected to boost the market growth. The market for pharmacogenomics has witnessed tremendous growth in the recent years, owing to rise in patient preference toward personalized therapy-based medications.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Agena Biosciences, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Oneome, LLC

• Myriad Genetics, Inc.

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Dynamic DNA Laboratories

• Personalis Inc.

• Coriell Life Sciences

• Pharmatech, Inc.

• BiogeniQ Inc.

• Centogene N.V.

• Empire Genomics

• ViennaLab Diagnostics GmbH

The major factors that boost the growth of the pharmacogenomics market are technological advancements in molecular diagnostics including several molecular biology techniques such as polymerase chain reaction, sequencing, microarrays, electrophoresis, mass spectrometry among others, surge in the preference for using personalized therapy and rise in adoption of pharmacogenomics procedure. In addition, increase in unmet medical needs in the developing countries and drug recalls and failures are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high costs associated with pharmacogenomics solutions and kits hamper the market growth. However, the unmet medical needs in the developing countries along with rise in disposable incomes of the global population is also anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

By application, the polymerase chain reaction segment dominated the global pharmacogenomics market, accounting for 41% share of the market in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to increase in geriatric population and rise in demand for pharmacogenomics tests for the early detection of cancer. Manufacturers of pharmacogenomics solutions, kits, and services have focused on developing bioinformatics related tools for the analysis and interpretations of the large data after the test to conform the results.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on application, oncology accounted for approximately 37% share of the market in 2017.

• Based on region, North America accounted for more than one-thirds market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

• Based on end user, the hospitals segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2018 to 2025.

• Based on technology, the mass spectrometry segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

