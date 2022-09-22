3D Printing Plastic Market Size Expected to Reach USD 1,598 Million with CAGR of 17.1% by 2026 – IndustryARC
The rise in positive COVID-19 cases worldwide generated a huge demand for the 3D Printing Plastic Market from the healthcare sector.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that 3D Printing Plastic Market size is forecast to reach $1,598 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2021-2026. Globally, the demand for 3D printing plastic is rising from various application sectors such as aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and healthcare, by reducing the efforts, time, and costs incurred in the project. The increasing use of photopolymers and polyamide (nylon) materials in 3D printing owing to its alluring properties is estimated to drive the 3D printing plastics market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the 3D Printing Plastic Market highlights the following areas -
1. The rising demand for laser sintering technology by engineers and manufacturers in various commercial sectors will increase the demand for polyamide (nylon), which is further expected to drive the 3D printing plastic industry growth.
2. Owing to the ability of the plastic being shaped easily, they are used in the initial stages of the onset of 3D printers. Very recently, NASA has been using space-based 3D printers with plastic as the key material for space-based objects.
3. Also, the rise of the automobile industry is set to hold the market for 3D printing plastics at its height in the years to come. Quick advances in diverse materials and technology are allowing the industry to gain momentum.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Filament form is widely used in the 3D printing plastic market. They are only manufactured and consumed in two diameters, namely 1.75 mm and 3 mm. By using the process of heating, extruding and cooling plastic, filament form is produced to turn nurdles into finished product.
2. North America held the largest share with 45% in 3D printing plastic market in 2020. Due to the increasing demand for 3D printing plastics in medical devices and equipment, and the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in U.S., Canada, Mexico and various other countries in the region is set to drive the market growth in the upcoming future.
3. Polyamide/Nylon segment held the largest share in the 3D printing plastic market in 2020. Nylon (known as polyamide) is a synthetic linear polyamide thermoplastic and is a well-known 3D printing filament owing to its stability, toughness, low friction and corrosion resistance. Nylon is also a common substance used in the manufacture of clothing and accessories.
4. Prototyping segment held the largest share in the 3D printing plastic market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Creating a concept can be a costly and slow process. Fortunately, certain methods are available to help you enhance the product creation process, helping to make high-quality prototypes at a cheaper cost.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the 3D Printing Plastic industry are -
1. Arkema SA
2. Stratasys, Ltd.
3. BASF SE
4. Evonik Industries AG
5. HP Inc.
