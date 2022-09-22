Global Crypto Exchange PayBito Adds EOS, and Avalanche (AVAX) to Its Coin List

The US-based crypto exchange PayBito has extended its crypto asset list by adding EOS, and AVAX boosting the trading possibilities for digital assets investors.

The global crypto exchange platform PayBito has expanded its crypto asset list by enlisting EOS, and Avalanche (AVAX) to its coin list. The recent addition will boost the trading possibilities for investors using PayBito. The US-based crypto exchange platform comprises trending cryptocurrencies and has been consistently upgrading its features over the years.

PayBito consists of digital assets with predominant market share such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, HCX, Bitcoin SV, Ripple, Ethereum Classic, and many more. The addition of EOS and AVAX provides new options to the users, which is also anticipated to stimulate trading activities on the top-rated exchange.

Blockchain maximalist, and PayBito chief Mr. Raj Chowdhury asserts, "The crypto bear market has not affected the courage of crypto traders. New traders are joining and investing in popular cryptocurrencies at lower prices. Keeping them in mind, PayBito has introduced new coins to facilitate diverse trading opportunities". He has previously highlighted the importance of blockchain analytics in the crypto industry.

PayBito is globally recognized for its powerful blockchain-powered architecture. It offers seamless trading, scalability, and a pool of cutting-edge defense mechanisms against hackers. The platform is updated from time to time with a focus on investor asset protection. Digital assets added to the exchange's coin listing need to pass stringent eligibility criteria featuring compliance with global regulatory frameworks. The strategies are observed to deliver a favorable user experience on the platform with absolute trust and security, shielding investors from cybercriminals and deceitful transactions.

PayBito has been a significant contributor to the global success of cryptocurrencies. The US-based firm has offered its innovative white-label crypto exchange solution to institutional investors venturing into crypto trading services in Japan, Canada, and various other countries. PayBito has recently launched its crypto broker program and announced discounts on its white-label solutions and products.



Launched in 2018, the EOS coin is the native token of the EOSIO network, which functions as an open-source operating system over a decentralized blockchain network.. The coin was launched by Dan Larimer who is the creator and founder of global platforms, Steem and Bitshares. The network's whitepaper was released in 2017, and the team ran it for a year-long ICO and secured more than $ 4 billion in undertakings.

AVAX was developed by AVA labs, built upon Team Rocket's unique Snowflake consensus protocol. Ava Labs was established by Emin Guin, Kevin Sekniqi, and Maofan Ted Yin. AVAX is a native coin of the Avalanche blockchain system. Avalanche uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm.

The innovative solutions and state-of-the-art underpinned technology, with advanced security features make PayBito the best choice for millennial traders. The latest crypto winter couldn't halt the enthusiasm of the traders and has only strengthened trades.

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include a white-label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

