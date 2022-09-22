Saudi Aramco CEO Explains Roots of Energy Crisis says Friends of Science

"…the plan was just a chain of sandcastles that waves of reality have washed away" said Amin H. Nasser, denouncing the present energy transition in a speech, says Friends of Science.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Sept. 20, 2022, at the Schlumberger Digital Forum, Amin H. Nassar, CEO of Saudi Aramco, spoke plainly about the global energy crisis saying that "billions [of people] around the world now face the energy access and cost of living consequences that are likely to be severe and prolonged," and denouncing the shaming of oil and gas investors, says Friends of Science Society.

Nasser said, "These are the real causes of this state of energy insecurity: under-investment in oil and gas; alternatives not ready; and no back-up plan. But you would not know that from the response so far."

Certainly, many organizations and high-profile individuals share the blame for the global energy crisis. The UNFCCC had posted a video with carbon tax advocate and climate scientist Johan Rockstrom who said, "Of all tasks, the phasing out of #FossilFuels is the easy one. There is no excuse to not do it." Climate scientist @jrockstrom at #COP26 ." This was retweeted Feb. 9, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine just 2 weeks later.

Now Germany is on its knees as Russia has pre-emptively 'phased out fossil fuel' deliveries of natural gas by shutting down the Nord Stream pipeline. Most of the rest of the EU is similarly facing reduced gas supply – meaning heat or eat poverty, blackouts, and an industrial massacre.

Mark Carney, then Bank of England governor, subsequently appointed UN climate czar and World Economic Forum trustee famously threatened companies with bankruptcy on Oct. 13, 2019, as reported in The Guardian, if they did not toe the line on climate change. The Guardian reported on Dec. 30, 2019, that Carney further stated that firms would have to 'justify' investment in fossil fuels.

Greta Thunberg also demanded an immediate stop to fossil fuel investing at the DAVOS World Economic Forum, as reported by CBS, Jan. 22, 2020. She is associated with the carbon offset organization "We Don't Have Time."

Meantime, Russia has never bought into climate change hysteria. As far back as Kyoto, Russia rejected climate change policies as a threat to human civilization, as reported to the National Press Club in Washington, DC, in 2004.

The ClimateWorks Foundation and its myriad of funded environmental, non-governmental organizations (ENGOs) has been pushing for cap-and-trade systems worldwide since 2005, as reported by Matthew Nisbet in this peer-reviewed paper. They have spent billions on ENGOs, agitating to shut down coal-fired power plants as well as oil and gas exploration. ClimateWorks funded ENGOs have harassed oil and gas companies, driving off their banks and insurers. As reported by the New York Times on Sept. 02, 2022, President Biden has just appointed John Podesta, the past chair of ClimateWorks Foundation, to oversee the rollout of $370 billion in clean energy funding.

The costs of net zero electrification of the USA would be "…US$290 trillion, or 13.5 times the U.S.A. 2019 gross domestic product," as calculated by Ken Gregory, Professional Engineer, in a reanalysis of Thomas Tanton's original findings.

As physicist Pierre Kunsch shows in "Decarbonizing electricity in the European Union: A programmed failure demonstrated by the figures," people can look at the 20 year full-scale lab experiment on the energy transition and see that it has failed.

"Net Zero + Green Grid = The Great Regret" is Friends of Science Society's 19th Annual Event with Prof. Ian Plimer, author of "Green Murder" and Joanne Nova which offers insights on climate and energy policies.

