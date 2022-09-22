Tips for creating a water damage prevention plan from the Santa Maria water damage company

Water damage can develop slowly, over time from undetected leaks or be the result of a catastrophic event such as a burst pipe or flooding event. Mark Powers of SERVPRO of Santa Maria, the water damage restoration specialist, has some tips to help businesses develop a water damage prevention plan.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 22, 2022

Water damage can develop slowly, over time from undetected leaks, or be the result of a catastrophic event such as a burst pipe or flooding event. Mark Powers of SERVPRO of Santa Maria, the water damage restoration specialist, has some tips to help businesses develop a water damage prevention plan.

Water damage is one of the largest risks to buildings, equipment, and employee safety and can result in some of the largest costs to businesses. A report from The Hartford insurance company states "Water damage is one of the largest loss causes" to the commercial insurance industry. A formal water damage prevention plan can be critical to reducing the risk of lost business and expensive repairs.

The top areas to address in a water damage prevention plan include:

