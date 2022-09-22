Clarivate Supports Peer Review Week by Raising the Profile of Peer Reviewers

Recognizing peer review via the next generation of Web of Science Researcher Profiles

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc CLVT, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today celebrates Peer Review Week with the announcement of new services for authors to better track their peer review activity. This includes academic publications, citation metrics and journal editing, now all in one place within the newly launched Web of Science™ Researcher Profiles.

Academics worldwide seek to ensure the integrity of the scientific and wider research literature by providing peer review and assessment of work in their fields of expertise. This (mostly) unpaid service underpins the entire system of research and discovery. Some estimates place the time for every peer review completed at between a few hours and a day, which means that recognition for peer reviewers is crucial to provide credit for reviewers' contribution to the scholarly record.

Clarivate recently launched the next generation of Web of Science™ Researcher Profiles to incorporate the best features of Publons and ResearcherID, creating a one-stop destination for researchers to manage their academic profile and demonstrate their expertise, including in peer review.

Chris Burghardt, Senior Vice President, Product at Clarivate said: "In recent weeks we have seen researcher profile page views in the Web of Science increase by nearly 320%, raising the profiles of individual researchers and their work to the community. Peer review is a vital part of this work and we want to ensure it receives the recognition it deserves.

"Clarivate is exploring how open peer review content from other peer review and preprint systems can flow into the Web of Science, alongside the published article. The vision is for peer reviews to become a standard and discoverable part of the scholarly record across all disciplines."

In addition, new insights from the Institute for Scientific Information investigates articles in the Web of Science displaying Transparent Peer Reviews.

With new Web of Science Researcher Profiles, researchers can:

Receive recognition for all scholarly contributions

Track publications, citation metrics, peer reviews and journal editing work in one place to demonstrate expertise throughout their career.

Showcase their work in a trusted database used by over 15 million researchers at more than 9,000 institutions worldwide.

A researcher receives automatic citation alerts for the publications in their profile, indexed in the Web of Science Core Collection.

Web of Science Researcher Profiles help build a deeper understanding of the citation impact of research activity with a visualization (Web of Science Author Impact Beamplot) that aligns with best practices for research evaluation, as well as a geographic citation map (showing the location of citations to a researchers' work).

Save time with a profile that syncs with ORCID and exports publications and verified peer review history with a few clicks, so that a researcher can focus on their research.

With recognition earned designations including Highly Cited Researchers™ and Web of Science Academy™ Mentor or Graduate. A researcher can also update and amend their chosen name.

