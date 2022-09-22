Unitek 2022 Conference: Navigating the Paradigm Shifts of Higher Education and Healthcare

Celebrated Author Dr. Shanita Williams and Inspirational Leader Dr. Bernadette Melnyk to Speak at the Conference

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek Learning is thrilled to announce that on September 30, 2022, Dr. Shanita Williams, author of Feedback Mentality: The key to unlocking and unleashing your full potential, will be a keynote speaker at the Seventh Annual Unitek Conference. The event will also feature the work of Dr. Bernadette Melnyk, Ph.D., APRN-CNP, EBP-C, FAANP, FNAP, FAAN, Dean of the College of Nursing at The Ohio State University, professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at OSU's College of Medicine, and Executive Director of The Helene Fuld Health Trust National Institute for Evidence-based Practice in Nursing and Healthcare. This year, the theme is "Resilience and Innovation: Navigating the Paradigm Shifts of Higher Education and Healthcare." The conference will explore megatrends in teaching, learning, and healthcare delivery shaped by responses to the most expensive and widespread public health crises of our time.

The virtual event will begin at 8:00 am PST with the first of two keynote sessions. Dr. Shanita Williams, author, coach, and expert on the connection between happiness and success will discuss the importance of resilience and innovation in the changing workplace. For the past 15 years, Dr. Williams has mentored countless individuals and created conditions that empower others to achieve their highest authentic potential. In the afternoon, our special guest, Dr. Bernadette Melnyk, will present the state of health and wellness in nurses before and during the pandemic and the evidence-based interventions to improve resiliency and well-being. Dr. Melnyk's groundbreaking work spans evidence-based practice, intervention research, child and adolescent mental health, and health and wellness.

"Shanita and Bernadette's mission is one that Unitek ultimately shares," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning. "In order for educators to effectively prepare students, they must infuse their approach with resilience and innovation. Among other concepts, our goal at this conference is to study how innovation can transform decision-making in education, the workforce, and beyond."

"We are honored to host inspiring thought leaders like Shanita Williams and Bernadette Melnyk. Together, they bridge the gap between education and healthcare," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "At Unitek, we believe in teaching excellence to prepare for the next stage of healthcare delivery. Academic transformation is needed to help set the course for the future and improve student learning experiences."

Unitek's leadership team will warmly welcome participants from academia, healthcare, and the extended community to talk with experts in pedagogy, online learning, higher education leadership, and workforce development. Attendees will have access to an exhibit hall to engage with various organizations and conference sponsors at the forefront of technology and educational products.

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach clinical practices and theories used in the field today. Equipped with many sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared for licensure and employment in their chosen field of healthcare.

To attend the conference, please click here.

Media Contact

Scott Tierno, Director of Faculty Apprentice Programs, Unitek Learning, (949) 516-9215, STierno@unitek.com

SOURCE Unitek Learning