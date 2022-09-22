SPS Recognized for Excellence in DE&I Employee Communications

The North American division of SPS, a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management, has been honored for its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communications program as part of the 2022 Ragan Communications CSR & Diversity Awards.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The North American division of SPS, a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management, has been honored for its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communications program as part of the 2022 Ragan Communications CSR & Diversity Awards.

SPS North America was among the finalists in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Communications category and was recognized with Honorable Mention. SPS' DE&I initiatives are led by an employee council, and the team's achievements that were celebrated include:

Created DE&I Vision & Mission Statements

Created a pronoun policy that was rolled out for all employees in North America , along with training on how to engage others about their preferred pronouns

Rolled out DE&I training on general diversity & inclusion topics as well as more specialized topics such as unconscious biases. To date, more than 90+% of SPS NA employees have completed the training

Created a slogan that is used in all DE&I communications: DE&I@SPS: VALUE – Validate * Appreciate * Learn * Understand * Engage

DE&I observances promoted throughout the year

Executive communication confirming our commitment to DE&I in response to increased hate crimes in the country

Ensured diverse and inclusive representation in images used in both internal and external communications

Developed questions around DE&I topics for inclusion on our annual employee survey

In response to the recognition, Dan Moscatiello, CEO North America at SPS, stated, "diversity, equity and inclusion are built into the DNA of SPS. I applaud the achievements of the SPS DE&I Council, which will further ensure we are serving the need of both our employees and our clients, while treating them with respect and appreciation. We are grateful to Ragan Communications for this recognition."

About SPS

SPS is the leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management. A strong international client base relies on SPS' ability to envision, design and build end-to-end solutions, and to be its trusted advisor for the key value drivers in BPO: location strategy, process optimization and technology, such as intelligent automation. Headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, SPS' approximately 8,000 employees and specialized partners span the full range of the industry with a focus on banking, insurance, telecommunications and healthcare, addressing customer needs in more than 20 countries.

About Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Its Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives and its PR Daily Leadership Network is the go-to membership group for PR, marketing and social media professionals. Ragan's Workplace Wellness Insider serves HR, wellness and communications professionals. Ragan is also the producer of Communications Week, which is held Nov. 15-19. Ragan is headquartered in Chicago, with team members spanning the country and loyal customers worldwide. Visit http://www.ragan.com.

