Protein Ingredients Market Size to Hit $ 35.69 Billion by 2020 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% (2021-2026)

Rising Demand for Plant Protein Products of Protein Ingredients Market Drivers

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Protein Ingredients Market size was valued at $ 35.69 Billion by 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The Protein Ingredients Market growth rate is attributed to the growing consumer demand for plant-based protein alternatives with growing consumer interest in foods that promote health and well-being are anticipated to bring new opportunities. Owing to the essential amino acid that has therapeutic effects, protein components are suitable for nutraceutical applications. In addition, in an effort to increase sustainable, reliable production of high-quality protein that should fuel product demand, industry players are rapidly investing in research & development which is likely to increase the demand over the forecast period (2021-2026). The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated the Protein Ingredients Market with a share of 42.16% in the year 2020.

2. The factors such as rising demand from food products such as milk sausages, spicy sauces, yogurt, spreads, bakery products, cold cuts, and margarine are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of Protein Ingredients Market.

3. Increased demand for protein features, recognition of balanced diets and nutritious foods, new technical advances in the protein ingredients industry, increased demand for superior personal care and healthcare products and increased consumption of animal by-products are the key factors owing the growth in the segment during forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

1. On the basis of product type, plant protein segment held the highest segmental revenue share in 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that relatively inexpensive price than the animal-derived variants. As they are considered to be healthier and more nutritious than their animal-based counterparts, customers are gradually embracing plant protein ingredients.

2. North America is the major region dominating the Protein Ingredients market with a market share of 42.16% in the year 2020 on account of increasing consumption of energy bars, cold cereals, and snacks.

3. Animal feed is poised to hold the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.89% over the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the fact that rising meat consumption, mainly in Asia-Pacific, Central and South America and Eastern Europe, is the driving force in the application of plant and animal protein ingredients to animal feed.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Protein Ingredients industry are -

1. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

2. Cargill

3. CHS

4. Roquette

5. DuPont

