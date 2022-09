Gelatin Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gelatin Market size is forecast to reach $4.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Gelatin is a colorless, translucent and flavorless food ingredient. It is made from collagen taken from animal body part such as skin, tendons, ligaments, and others from different animals such as fish, pig, sheep, and bovines among others. It is rich in protein and improve joint and bone health. Gelatin is a natural protein derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, which is present in animal skin and bones. Gelatin has unique properties that make it especially useful as a gelling agent, binder, emulsifier, or thickener. Gelatin has a special amino acid sequence that contains a moderately large quantity of glycine, proline, and alsnine. Gelatin's bioactivities are caused by the inclusion of biologically active peptide sequences in its primary structure. Gelatin is used in photographic films and marshmallows. It is available in various form such as capsule, powder, sheets and others. Increasing application of Gelatin in various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, nutraceutical and others are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing consumption of protein-rich food products is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Gelatin Market for the period 2021-2026.Click here to browse the complete report summary:Key Takeaways:This IndustryARC report on Gelatin Market highlights the following areas –1. Europe dominated the Gelatin Market in 2020 owing to increasing consumption of functional foods and beverages. The Gelatin Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.2. Increasing demand for gelatin from the nutraceutical and sports nutrition industrial segment are likely to aid the market growth of the Gelatin Market report.3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Gelatin Market report.4. Presence of low quality products and variability in raw material prices are challenging the growth of the market.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis :1. Porcine held the largest share in the Gelatin Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.2. Food & Beverages held the largest share in the Gelatin Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026.3. Europe dominated the Gelatin Market with a major share of 37.3% in 2020. This is attributed to increasing consumption of gelatin in this region.Competitive Landscape :The top 5 players in the Gelatin Industry are –1. Darling Ingredients2. Gelita3. Nitta Gelatin4. Gelnex5. ItalgelatineClick on the following link to buy the Gelatin Market Report :Why Choose IndustryARC?IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.Related Reports :A. Animal Protein Ingredient Market - Forecast(2021 - 2026)B. Purple Foods Market - Forecast(2021 - 2026)Contact Us:Mr. Venkat ReddyIndustryARCEmail: sales@industryarc.comUSA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596IND: (+91) 40-485-49062