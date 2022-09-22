Polycarbonate Market Size Expected to Reach US$13.3 Billion with CAGR of 6.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Increase in Prices, which Drives up Manufacturing Costs and Reduces Manufacturer's Profit Margins, thereby Limiting the Polycarbonate Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polycarbonate Market size is estimated to reach US$13.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polycarbonates are a type of transparent amorphous polymer and thermoplastic polymers that is easy to produce and can be molded or thermoformed. Polycarbonate includes engineering plastics, bisphenol and carbonyl chloride. Polycarbonate is used in a wide range of products requiring strong impact resistance, high-temperature resistance and optical transparency. The increasing use of polycarbonates in automotive applications is projected to boost the market during the forecast period. The superior physical and chemical qualities of polycarbonate sheets are a key factor driving the market's rising demand from end-use industries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Polycarbonate market size and the increase in demand from end-user sectors, such as automotive, building& construction and others, is the main factor driving the region's growth.
2. Regulations encouraging the use of plastics and reducing vehicle weight have led to a huge increase in demand from automotive manufacturers for the sector, which is promoting the market expansion of polycarbonate.
3. Furthermore, the increased production and commercialization of bio-based Polycarbonates has resulted in market expansion.
4. However, fluctuation in raw material prices such as crude oil could hamper the Polycarbonate market size.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Sheets held a significant share in the Polycarbonate market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the increasing demand from various end-use industries.
2. Asia-Pacific held a significant share in the Polycarbonate market share in 2021 up to 45%. The flourishing growth of polycarbonate is influenced by its major applications across major industries, along with growing development in electronics production and developed the base for polycarbonate in APAC.
3. According to the People’s Republic of China, in 2021, the electronics industry grew by 15.7 percent, an increase of 8 percentage points year over year. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, by 2025, India's electronics manufacturing industry is expected to be worth US$520 billion, Electronics consumption will increase to US$400 billion by 2025, up from US$33 billion in FY20. By 2025, India is predicted to be the world's fifth-largest consumer electronics and appliances market.
4. Electrical & Electronics held a significant share in the Polycarbonate market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
5. According to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, computer and information terminal manufacturing in Japan was worth 1,041,122 million yen in 2017 which was increased to 1,251,283 million yen in 2019.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Polycarbonate industry are -
1. SABIC Innovative Plastics
2. Teijin Limited
3. Chi Mei Corporation
4. Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
5. Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation
