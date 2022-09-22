St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI/Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A4007419
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#:802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/21/2022 @ 2236 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 114, Burke
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Avery Staats
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Victory, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/21/2022 at approximately 2236 hours, Vermont State Police received a call for a motor vehicle collision. State Police arrived on scene and observed the operator of one of the vehicles, Staats, was displaying signs of impairment. Staats was arrested for suspicion of DUI after sobriety tests. After further processing at the St. Johnsbury barracks, she was charged for DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022 @ 0830 Hours
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.