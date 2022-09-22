Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI/Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22A4007419

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#:802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/21/2022 @ 2236 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 114, Burke

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Avery Staats                                               

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Victory, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/21/2022 at approximately 2236 hours, Vermont State Police received a call for a motor vehicle collision. State Police arrived on scene and observed the operator of one of the vehicles, Staats, was displaying signs of impairment. Staats was arrested for suspicion of DUI after sobriety tests. After further processing at the St. Johnsbury barracks, she was charged for DUI.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022 @ 0830 Hours           

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

