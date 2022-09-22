Pigments Market Size to Boost US$24.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 5.0% - IndustryARC
Increasing Price of Raw Materials due to Shortage of Supply has Created Challenges in the Growth of Pigments MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Pigments Market size is estimated to reach US$24.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 5.0% from 2022 to 2027. Pigments are finely ground natural or synthetic insoluble particles that when added to paints & coatings, plastics, and building materials, make them heat resistant, corrosion resistance and also resist ultraviolet radiation. The two main types of pigments are organic compounds which are usually carbon based and inorganic compounds which are usually metal-based titanium dioxide & iron oxide. These types have high industrial applications in sectors like automotive, construction, packaging, printing, etc. The drivers for the pigments market are growing demand for paints & coatings from end-user industries like construction, automotive, technological advancements in the pigment industry, increasing demand for organic compounds in the cosmetics sector. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the pigments market, owing to the number of end-use industries like automotive, construction, textiles, etc. in countries like India, China, Japan with China being the largest consumer of paints.
2. Rapidly growing printing ink industry on account of growth in the e-commerce and package food business shall have a positive impact on the pigments market over the forecast periods
3. Growing demand for a reliable commercial product such as 3D printing material and using advanced technologies such as digital pigment printing can act as a growth opportunity for the pigments industry
Segmental Analysis:
1. Organic compound held the largest share in the pigments market in 2021, with a share of over 45%. This owns to factors like organic compounds are more environmentally friendly product and through good pigmentation processing, it provides bright color, good dispersion, and high tinting strength.
2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the pigment market in 2021 with a share of over 40%. This owns to factors like the region having major end-users of pigments in countries like China, India, Japan, Bangladesh, etc. but the main industries comprise construction, automotive, textiles, etc.
3. The paint & coating held the largest share in the pigments market in 2021 with a share of over 40%. The increase in production volumes of such sectors has led to more usage of paints & coatings in them.
4. As per the State Council for the People’s Republic of China, in July 2021 China has approved projects related to the development of affordable rental homes. In the 2021 report of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association on global vehicle production from 74 million units, China produced a maximum share of 32% while Japan & Korea produced 16%. Also, as per the 2021 report of the United States, Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) the major apparel sourcing destination in 2021 was Asia based led by China (93 %), Vietnam (87%), India (77%), and Bangladesh (73%).
5. As per China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation, the paints and coating production in China in April 2021 was 27 million tons which were forty times more than the amount produced in 2002 showing a massive increase in production. The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturing, the global production volume of vehicles increased to 57 million in 2021 from 52 million in 2020, with Asia accounting for 50% of production.
6. As per European Automobile Manufacturers Association, the production and registration of passenger cars in the EU increased by 53.4% in 2021. Also, in 2021, Boeing delivered 79 commercial aircraft in the second quarter compared to 20 deliveries in 2020, showing an increase of 79%.
7. The building & construction segment held the largest share in the pigment market in 2021 with a share of over 35%. The growing construction activities and an increasing number of infrastructure projects have led to an increase in demand for pigments used in paints.
8. As per the 2021 report of the U.S Census Bureau, construction activities in the U.S have steadily increased, with residential construction showing an increase of 4.1% in November, up by 1% from 2020 same month. In the December 2021 report of the European Union, building construction increased by 4.6% from last year and civil engineering by 3.3%. Moreover, Abu Dhabi’s government announced in 2020 an ambitious plan to procure over US$ 2.72 billion worth of infrastructure partnership projects.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Pigments industry are -
1. Ferro Corporation
2. DIC Corporation
3. LANXESS
4. Tronox
5. Heubach
