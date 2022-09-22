Mobile Mapping Market Rising New Business Opportunities for Investors | Allied Market Research

Mobile Mapping Market

The mobile mapping market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile mapping market amassed revenue of $24.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $127.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mobile mapping market based on offering, deployment model, application, industry vertical, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights.

The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of the offering, the solution segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the overall share of the global mobile mapping market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the service segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2031.

On basis of the deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the overall mobile mapping market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the cloud segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast timeframe.

Based on the enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global mobile mapping market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

On basis of application, the topographic mapping segment held a major share of the global market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global mobile mapping industry share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the asset management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global mobile mapping market share. Moreover, the region is also set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific mobile mapping market is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including LAMEA and Europe.

Key participants in the global mobile mapping market examined in the research include Hexagon AB, Microsoft Corporation, EveryScape Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Teledyne Optech LLC, Trimble Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Javad GNSS Inc., Google LLC, Black & Veatch, Apple Inc., Foursquare Labs, Pasco Corporation, GeoSLAM, Leica Geosystems, Novatel Inc., and MapJack.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global mobile mapping market, with mobile mapping software playing a key part in gaining access to travel history and sites of affected people.

• Governments across the globe used mobile mapping tools for mapping demographic data and correlating it with disease spread in a specific area. This boosted the growth of the global market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

