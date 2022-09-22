Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Worth USD 2.76 Billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 6.30% from 2023 to 2032 | QMI
Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market includes a global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts for the period 2023-2032.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market includes a global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts for the period 2023-2032. The global market was valued at USD 2.76 Billion in 2021, registering a CAGR of 6.30% from 2023 to 2032. The base year considered for the study is 2020, and the forecast has been provided for the period, 2023 to 2032.
In mucopolysaccharidosis, the body is unable to properly break down mucopolysaccharides, a lengthy chain of sugar molecules that are present in the body. These sugars thus accumulate in cells, blood, and connective tissues, which can result in a number of health problems.
Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is typically advised within the first two years of life and can benefit some patients with the severe form of the condition. For those with the milder types of MPS 1, enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) is advised.
A set of uncommon, inherited, and fatal "storage disorders" is known as mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS). Due to improper breakdown of the mucopolysaccharides (proteins attached to sugar) in MPS, the body accumulates the by-products of improper metabolism. Unremoved metabolic products have an effect on how cells, tissues, and organs function in MPS and other storage illnesses. Different regions of the body are normally where the products concentrate and create symptoms. All kinds of mucopolysaccharidosis are thought to affect one in every 25,000 births. Although mucopolysaccharidoses, particularly the milder forms of the disease, are frequently overlooked, these disorders are frequently under-diagnosed or incorrectly diagnosed, making it challenging to estimate their true prevalence in the general population
Major companies operating in the Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market:
1. Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)
2. Denali Therapeutics
3. Armagen
4. Regenxbio Inc.
5. Sangamo Therapeutics
6. Biomarin
7. Lysogene
8. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
9. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
10. Genzyme Corporation
Impact Of COVID-19 On Global Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market:
Based on financial and industrial data, this study clearly illustrates the pre- and post-COVID influence on market growth and development for a better understanding of the Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market. Numerous Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market has been impacted positively by the COVID epidemic. To combat the growing market growth challenges, the dominant businesses are keen about adopting new strategies and seeking new funding sources.
The most recent outbreak was the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which was first identified on December 31, 2019, in Wuhan, China. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization proclaimed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to be a pandemic. Around 27 million cases and 900,000 fatalities from coronavirus illness (COVID-19) were recorded on September 6, 2020, according to the World Health Organization's Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Weekly Epidemiological Update.
Three key ways that COVID-19 can affect the economy are by directly altering supply and demand; disrupting distribution networks; and having an economic impact on businesses and financial markets. Several nations, including China, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and others, are having trouble transporting goods and raw materials from one location to another as a result of national lockdowns, which are anticipated to restrain the market's expansion during the forecast period.
Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market, By Treatment:
The global market for enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) is anticipated to be dominated. The global market is divided into enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and other categories based on the type of treatment. Enzyme replacement therapy is the main treatment for lysosomal storage diseases, a class of disorders to which MPS belongs (ERT). These therapies that replace missing or insufficient enzymes in the body are intended to treat mucopolysaccharidosis by producing the missing or insufficient enzyme. As a result, in 2018, the market share for treating mucopolysaccharidosis was controlled by the enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) sector. Enzyme replacement therapy is the only primary medication approved by regulatory organisations worldwide to treat MPS (ERT).
Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market, By Disease Type:
Due to the Presence of Important Products, MPS II (Hunter Syndrome) will Predominate the Disease Type. The market is divided based on the type of disease into Hurler syndrome, Hurler-Scheie syndrome, Scheie syndrome, Mucopolysaccharidosis type I, Hunter syndrome, Mucopolysaccharidosis type II, Mucopolysaccharidosis type IV A, Morquio A syndrome, Mucopolysaccharidosis type VI, Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome, and others. Due to the availability of essential products like Hunterase and Elaprase, mucopolysaccharidosis type II (Hunter Syndrome) is anticipated to dominate the market. A large amount of the revenue share of the market is attributable to each of these goods.
Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:
Major Therapeutics in Intravenous Form to Promote Segment Dominance Market segments by route of administration include intravenous and intracerebroventricular (ICV). Since the majority of medicines for the treatment of MPS are to be provided only through intravenous injections, the intravenous type is predicted to account for the majority of the revenue share of the route of administration segment. For instance, Elaprase, the most popular treatment for Hunter syndrome, is given intravenously. The mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market is controlled exclusively by intravenous therapeutics, and it is projected that this company will continue to dominate its market share over the forecast period.
Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market, By End User:
• There is an Increasing Need for Therapeutic Drug Administration in Hospitals to Enable Segment Dominance The market is divided into hospitals, specialist clinics, and others based on the end user.
• The primary element contributing to hospitals' dominance in this market is the fact that the medications used to treat MPS are frequently administered by qualified medical personnel who may do so in settings like hospitals with caution and in accordance with established protocols. This permits proper adherence to the MPS treatment recommendations and the safe intravenous delivery of life-saving medications in order to reduce the danger of infusion site infections
Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market, By Region:
• Higher rates of diagnosis and treatment for a variety of uncommon conditions, together with acceptable reimbursement rules for these medicines, are some aspects of this market.
• The existence of important clinical trials, elevated diagnostic sophistication, significant clinical trials, and the presence of major clinical stage biopharmaceutical companies with their pipeline candidates are the variables that account for the largest share of the region in the worldwide market. During the projected period, it is anticipated that the European market will contribute the second-largest revenue share.
Recent Developments In The Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market:
• In February 2020: For the pipeline candidate of LYS-SAF302 gene therapy in MPS IIIA, also known as the Sanfilippo syndrome, Lysogene, a significant clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, earned the FDA fast track designation.
• In April 2019 : Abeona Therapeutics, a significant integrated leader in the development of cell and gene therapies, earned FDA Fast Track Designation for its pipeline candidate ABO-101 for the treatment of MPS IIIB or Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
• In August 2018 : Mepsevii (vestronidase alpha) was approved by Ultragenyx in August 2018 for the management of Sly syndrome, also known as mucopolysaccharidosis VII
Some Key Points Of The Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Report Are:
• An in-depth global mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.
• Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market.
• Impact of covid-19 on the global mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market.
